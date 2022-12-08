A glimpse of Lili! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new images of their daughter in Netflix doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared two adorable new images of their daughter Lili in their new bombshell Netflix documentary.

The first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new TV special hit the streaming platform this morning at 8am.

While their son Archie, three, has starred in serials so far, Lili seems to have only appeared in two fleeting moments.

During the first episode, Meghan shared a series of images from the couple’s early relationship to the present day.

Meghan Markle shared this selfie with Lili that she took in her daughter’s nursery

In a photo montage, the Duchess of Sussex shared a black and white selfie of her holding her daughter in what appears to be the nursery of their Montecito, California, home.

Meghan gave birth to daughter Lilibet Diana – who was named after Prince Harry’s mother and grandmother – on June 4, 2021.

The photo appears to have been taken several weeks later and shows the mother of two cuddling her newborn, who is wrapped in a printed blanket.

The room offers a glimpse into Lili’s childhood bedroom and is decorated with illustrations of wildlife, including a squirrel above the door and tree branches around her dresser.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared this photo of the Duke kissing his newborn daughter

Another short clip shows Prince Harry reading Lilibet and Archie reading a story on the couch

Meghan shared a photo of her son lying on her stomach when she was pregnant with daughter Lili

Later in the series, the couple also shared a black and white photo of Prince Harry kissing a newborn – presumably Lili – on the nose.

Last August, the Duchess of Sussex gave fans a peek inside her Montecito office, where she held this portrait in a gold picture frame alongside two other previously unseen images.

What’s more, another intimate moment shows Prince Harry reading a story to his daughter and son on the couch of their California home.

The footage – which appears to have been taken by Meghan – shows Harry’s daughter sitting on his lap as he holds out the book.

Meanwhile, Archie – whose American accent can be heard in an earlier clip – perched on the side – is also engrossed in the story.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released this photo of their daughter Lilibet to mark her first birthday in June 2022

Meghan Markle recited a poem she wrote about divorce at age 12 in her new Netflix docuseries

The Duchess of Sussex shared an undated photo of her with mother Doria Ragland

She also shared footage from a 1993 fishing trip she took with her father Thomas Markle

On the other side of the sofa, the couple’s dogs – rescue beagle Mia and their black labrador – are sleeping in a sunny spot.

Meghan’s school poem about divorce: Two houses, two houses, two kitchens, two telephones. Two buses where I lie, two places where I stay. Moving, moving here and there, Monday through Friday, I’m everywhere. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that bad, but it often makes me sad. I want to live that nuclear life with a happy father and his loving wife. A picket fence, a shaggy dog, a fireplace with a burning log. But it’s not real, it’s just a dream, I can’t cry or even scream. So here I am with cat number three, life would be easy if there were two of me

So far, the couple had only shared two photos of their daughter – one to mark her first birthday and another for their official family Christmas photo.

As the heartwarming footage plays, Prince Harry says, “The most important thing is also that we don’t repeat the same mistakes our parents may have made.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan Markle talked about how her parents’ divorce affected her and explained how she lived with her mother Doria Ragland, 66, the week before spending her weekends with her father Thomas Markle, 78.

Former make-up artist Doria and ex-cameraman Thomas met on the set of General Hospital and married in 1979 – before separating when Meghan was six years old.

Describing herself as a “daddy’s girl” as a child, Meghan said, “I remember feeling lonely as a kid and wanting more people around me.”

This then led the Duchess to write about her experiences as a child of divorced parents when she was 12 years old and a student at Immaculate Heart school in LA.

She explained, “One of the assignments was to write a poem about your life and I remember this poem to this day.

Meghan recited it word for word and began, “Two houses, two houses, two kitchens, two telephones.

‘Two buses where I lie, two places where I stay. Moving, moving here and there, Monday through Friday, I’m everywhere.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that bad, but it often makes me sad. I want to live that nuclear life with a happy father and his loving wife.

“A picket fence, a shaggy dog, a fireplace with a burning log. But it’s not real, it’s just a dream, I can’t cry or even scream.

“So here I am with cat number three. Life would be easy if there were two of me.”

She then shared a home video clip from 1993, when she went on a fishing trip with her estranged father Thomas Markle.

She added: “My father lived alone, he had two grown children who had moved out of his home. I was a daddy’s girl all my life and I was with him a lot.’

After Thomas was unable to travel from his home in Mexico to Windsor for the couple’s 2018 wedding, the Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to her father asking him to stop giving press interviews.

The 78-year-old claims he never met his grandchildren Archie, three, and Lili, one.

Elsewhere in the clip, Prince Harry talks about the effect Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce had on him.

He explained, “I think most children who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common – no matter what your background is.

“Being pulled from one place to another or maybe your parents are competitive, or you’re in one place longer than you want to be and you’re less than you want to be in another.”

“It contains everything.”

The divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles was finalized in 1996 after they had been separated for four years.

In the bombshell documentary: