A game of pool or tennis with PM? Australian charity auction lets punters hang out with Albo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A confident Aussie is about to challenge the Prime Minister at the pool table over a beer, but no one has come forward to beat him in one of his favorite sports.

Anthony Albanese has offered to match his skills at tennis or in a head-to-head pool match “over a drink” as part of the BidForGood fundraising campaign.

Other options Australians can bid on include a ‘power party’ with hard-core ministers Penny Wong and Tanya Plibersek and an intimate dinner to find out what Australia’s ‘blue’ independent MPs are up to.

A confident Aussie is about to challenge the Prime Minister on the pool table with a beer, but no one wants to tackle him yet in one of his favorite sports, tennis

One bid has been received for the pool (or snooker) comp with Albo, which now appears to be happening at Lodge in Canberra (Pictured, Mr Albanese at the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Center in March 2022)

But there is a catch. Each successful bid will net you thousands of dollars, but all of that will go to charity.

The charities benefiting include Rural Aid, OzHarvest, Fearless Women, Rotary, and The Pink Elephants Support Network.

One $5,000 bid has been received for the pool (or snooker) match with Albo, which now appears to be happening at Lodge in Canberra.

There are still no bids on the tennis game with the Prime Minister, with a reserve starting at $5000

A three-course meal with Foreign Secretary Penny Wong and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is available for four people and costs $5,000, but it includes “fine wine.”

For just $3,000 you can dine with the so-called ‘teal MPs’ – Zoe Daniel, Monique Ryan, Allegra Spender and Kylea Tink and hear their plans

Mr Albanian plays competitive tennis in the Sydney Badge Tennis Competition, albeit in low grades.

The BidForGood options will be on display at a charity auction at Parliament’s Midwinter Ball Press Gallery next Wednesday at Parliament House.

The Lodge, the Prime Minister’s residence in Canberra, has a ‘billiards and games room’ upstairs.

The three-course menu with Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is available for four people and includes ‘fine wine’.

The minimum bid is $5,000.

Dinner with the “blue MPs” — Zoe Daniel, Monique Ryan, Allegra Spender, and Kylea Tink — is cheaper at $3,000.

The description says it’s “your chance to meet key ‘blue’ independent MPs … and hear about their plans to usher in a new phase of politics.”

Other options BidForGood offers include a round of golf with Defense Secretary Richard Marles, attending a Big Bash League cricket match with Peter Dutton or a Broncos NRL game with Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

The top auction price is two round-trip business class Qantas flights to London or Los Angeles, worth $10,000.

Pink Elephants supports miscarriages and early termination of pregnancy, while Fearless Women provides counseling, mentoring and education programs for young women.