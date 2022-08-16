A Frustrating Hassle Holding Electric Cars Back: Broken Chargers

The availability and reliability of public chargers remains an issue even now, he said.

Most electric vehicle owners mainly charge at home, so they use far fewer public chargers than people with conventional cars at gas stations. Many also report few problems with public charging or are more than willing to review past issues. And most battery-powered vehicles on the road today are made by Tesla, which has its own charging network that analysts and drivers say is reliable.

But that’s all changing. Electric vehicle sales are growing rapidly as established automakers roll out new models. Some of those cars will be bought by Americans who can’t refuel at home because they don’t have the ability to install a home charger.

Studies show that public charging is a major concern for people when considering buying an electric car. The other major concern is the related issue of how far a car can go on a full charge.

Even those who already own an electric car have such concerns. About a third said broken chargers were at least a “moderate concern,” according to a survey by Connect Americaa non-profit organization that promotes these vehicles.

“If we want the adoption of electric cars to continue to grow, like I do, we need to solve this problem,” said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America.

The urgency is not lost on the car industry.

Ford Motor recently started sending contractors it calls ‘charge angels’ test the charging networks with which it partners to provide energy to the people who buy its electric cars and trucks. Unlike Tesla, Ford does not build and operate its own charging stations.