A friendship built on a birthday wish and 30 phone calls

In fact, the two leaders met halfway, with Biden more open to a negotiated settlement and Macron more unequivocal in support of the Ukrainian cause. If partially choreographed, the meeting of minds on both sides seemed to exceed expectations. The two leaders emerged from the Oval Office with an agreement to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to beat back Russian troops. “We are going to stand together against this brutality,” Biden said. An elderly woman looks at the damage caused by Russian shelling on a residential building in Kherson, Ukraine, on Dec. 1. Credit:Getty They spent about 30 minutes together and then engaged in a 90-minute bilateral session, according to a senior government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private interactions.

The official said the report that the two part is “genuine” and their bond has been forged through about 30 phone calls since Biden became president, multiple face-to-face interactions and warm correspondence — Macron sent a handwritten letter to wish Biden a happy 80th birthday last year wishes month. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands for a toast at a state dinner at the White House. Credit:AP Their performance was more united — and ultimately more pragmatic — compared to Macron’s last state visit, when he was received by then-President Donald Trump in 2018. men planted kisses on each other’s cheeks and held hands in front of photographers. “I like him a lot,” Trump said as the two kissed. In the Oval Office, Trump gently wiped what he thought was dandruff from Macron’s shoulder. “We have to make it perfect,” Trump said. “He is perfect.” Moments later, as they sat side by side, Macron put his hand on Trump’s knee.

Their bond was not a lasting bond. As Gérard Araud, France's former ambassador to the United States, recently said on Twitter, Macron focused on placating the president "because Trump is the most powerful man on earth." "Most presidents tend to exaggerate the importance of personal relationships," said Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. "Personal connections can reduce the likelihood of differences turning into crises — but all the personal chemistry in the world can't turn differences into similarities." In contrast, Macron, 44, and Biden seem to enjoy each other's company. They met only a few weeks ago at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. At one event, where they planted baby mangroves and toured a mangrove farm, the two stayed close and talked intently while other leaders examined the plants. At one point, they were asked if they had any reaction to Trump announcing he would run for president in 2024. The two looked at each other and shared a faint smile.

"No, not really," Biden said before continuing their tour. In September, when they met in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, their discussion, originally scheduled for 10 to 15 minutes, stretched to nearly an hour. The pair are not particularly opposing in their worldview, but Macron and Biden are involved in an explosive row. There was the sinking deal with a nuclear-powered submarine, which caused France to withdraw its ambassador from Washington. ("Trust is like love; explanations are good, but evidence is better," Macron said last year when Biden admitted to an act of clumsy diplomacy.) Nor do they agree with Macron's so-called strategic autonomy plan to make Europe less dependent on the US military, nor do they agree with Biden's plans to give preferential treatment to US automakers that make electric vehicles.

And so there was perhaps a touch of skepticism that the “bromance” could bear. Emmanuel Macron whispers to Joe Biden after their working dinner at the G7 in June. Credit:AP Near the end of a press conference, the two men were asked by a journalist about a common French saying, which roughly translates to “There is no love, only proofs of love”. “Do you feel that your French friend is going home very reassured,” the reporter asked. Macron delivered a lengthy monologue in French, telling the reporter that love was not as much about their agreements as strategy and clarity going forward.