A fresh look at grasslands as carbon sinks

Grasslands can store carbon and act as an important tool in the fight against climate change. While the scientific interest in grassland soils for carbon sequestration is not new, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Colorado State University have provided a new analysis of existing research on soil carbon sequestration in grasslands. According to the researchers, they are applying a new paradigm of soil organic matter formation to their evaluation and are evaluating – through the lens of this paradigm and taking into account regional differences – grassland management for carbon sequestration.

The review article was published in Science on Aug 4.

“This is the first review to apply the novel paradigm of soil organic matter formation and persistence to discuss both the effect of global changes on soil organic carbon changes in grasslands and the potential of organic carbon sequestration in soils. estimate the soil of global grasslands,” said first author Bai Yongfei of the Institute of Botany at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

While storing carbon in grassland soils is a viable strategy for removing it from the atmosphere, the specifics of global grassland carbon sequestration – how, where and how much – require even more research for a deeper understanding and to form best practice recommendations. , the researchers said.

“Over the past decade, there has been a paradigm shift in understanding the processes that contribute to the formation and persistence of soil organic matter, which have highlighted the key role of microbial transformations and necromass on soil organic carbon buildup. said Cotrufo.

Most of the organic carbon soil is either particulate organic matter (POM), which is formed by the fragmentation of plant and microbial residues, or mineral-associated organic matter (MAOM), which is formed from a few small molecules that are leached from plant debris or excreted from plant roots. MAOM contributes to longer term carbon sequestration in soil than POM due to its strong chemical bonding to minerals and physical protection in fine aggregates. With this insight, the researchers used the existing literature to investigate how soil carbon sequestration changes with grassland types, soil properties and climate conditions.

“Our analysis presents [capacities] by different world regions and management strategies, facilitating policy and decision-making,” said Bai.

For example, the researchers found that 80% of European grasslands are below carbon sequestration saturation, indicating an unfulfilled potential in carbon sequestration. Other findings include that a high degree of biodiversity is relevant for carbon storage; that microbial diversity promotes the stabilization efficiency of grass clippings-derived POM, but reduces that of MAOM; and that the carbon sequestration capacity per unit nitrogen in soil is 1.7 times greater in ecosystems dominated by ectomycorrhizal fungi-associated plants such as savannas, scrub and forests than ecosystems dominated by arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi-associated plants such as grasslands, while MAOM is still relatively higher in the latter category of ecosystems.

The researchers also found that continuous grazing of livestock reduces plant cover, diversity and productivity, and that seasonal or rotational grazing has the least negative effects and may even promote the storage of carbon in the soil.

“[We found that grassland ecosystems’] plant and microbial biodiversity and functions can be restored by improving grassland management, leading to significant removal of carbon from the atmosphere and thus contributing to climate change mitigation,” said Cotrufo. of their specific functionality and potential.”

Based on their assessment, the researchers recommend further research to collect more data on less studied regions, such as the African savannas, while also encouraging immediate action in grassland restoration and management based on available information and current knowledge.

“We hope to encourage grassland restoration management programs, particularly in the regions of the world where grasslands are most affected, to prevent further degradation from global change and overgrazing and optimize their use as an atmospheric carbon sink, ” said Bai.

