A Florida man is said to have beaten the five-month-old Goldendoodle to death

A trial date has been set for the Florida man accused of beating to death his five-month-old Goldendoodle, ‘Buzz Lightyear’.

Robert’ Bobby William Garon, 23, will appear before a jury on July 17 as he faces charges of “one of the worst cases of animal cruelty,” a local law enforcement agency said. said they’ve ever seen.

In July, Garon brought the pup to Collier County Emergency Pet Hospital, disoriented and unable to walk or lift his head.

Garon, who was unable to explain the dog’s injuries when he took Lightyear to the emergency vet, claims he is innocent and has faced major backlash, including losing his job, as a result of the scandal.

Garon, who pleaded not guilty on Nov. 14, was arrested in August and is charged with cruelty to animals that causes cruel death, pain or suffering.

An autopsy was performed on the animal by the Collier County Humane Society and showed severe damage to the Lightyear’s body before his death.

Garon and his girlfriend took Lightyear to Florida County Emergency Pet Hospital on July 29 for serious injuries from an undisclosed incident.

In addition to the puppy being disoriented and unable to walk upon arrival at the hospital, Lightyear was wet and unable to breathe normally

The animal was treated by medical personnel, but later died of its injuries.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty we’ve seen,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in August. “No animal should ever suffer such a death.”

Vet Dr. John Morton performed an autopsy on the puppy at Humane Society Naples, which revealed the severity of the puppy’s injuries.

A vet exam revealed possible head trauma, bruising to the right ear and mouth and muscle damage throughout the body, the Collier County Sheriff said.

This dog’s death was caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma to the head and body with secondary internal bleeding. I believe he suffered considerably from his injuries before he died,” the autopsy report said.

Both Garon and his girlfriend reportedly lost their jobs after the animal’s death.

Suzanne Garon, the man’s mother, also told local media that their families have been threatened with violence as a result of the incident.

Michelle Batten, spokesman for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, told Naples News that they are investigating threats.

“People are saying absolutely horrible things and not just about our son, but also to extended family members, our immediate family, and to extended family members who live in other parts of the country,” Suzanne said.

Law enforcement officials said an investigation found Garon inflicted the injuries that led to Lightyear’s death.

Besides being unable to give an explanation to the medical professionals, a witness told police they heard Garon beating the animal on the night of July 29.

Hospital staff contacted Animal Protection because of the suspicion of abuse.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was later contacted by the Department of Animal Services.

CCSO officially began a death investigation on Aug. 2 after Collier County Domestic Animal Services contacted it about a suspected case of abuse involving the puppy.

Suzanne claims that Garon went out that night and had no idea what happened while Lightyear was home with his roommates.

“He left and when he came home a few hours later, his roommate and his roommate’s friend, the two who actually gave their statements to the police, along with two other people, were in the apartment,” Suzanne told local media. .

The man’s mother claims the dog was perfectly fine when he left and was in serious distress when he and his girlfriend returned home.

“They had no idea what was happening, like I said,” Suzanne Garon said. “Bobby wasn’t home.”