A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors on Wednesday raised concerns about a female juror who apparently smiled at one of three men on trial in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan government Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Judge Thomas Wilson said he too noticed and promised to pay “good attention” to the juror. He said the expressions did not appear to be a response to a testimony.

“She’s in my direct view,” Wilson said. “So I often look her straight in the eye as I listen to the witness statement. … I saw a smile on her face. Not a big smile, but more of a small grin.”

The judge looked at Paul Bellar, 24, who was a member of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen. Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico have been sued in state court in Jackson, Michigan, with: providing material support for a terrorist act.

They are accused of joining Adam Fox and others convicted by federal court of conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer. Bellar, Morrison and Musico are not accused of having a direct role in the plot, but were among the 14 people arrested in 2020.

The trial has so far gone on for eight days, including six days of testimony by an FBI agent.

“Since the beginning of the trial — and we are prepared to provide affidavit on the matter from two different witnesses — there has been nonverbal communication” between a juror and Bellar, Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin said.

He suggested that Bellar would signal Wednesday by clenching his fists and shaking them in an “affirmative manner”.

But Bellar’s attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick said that was a misinterpretation: Bellar was excited because the attorney had offered him Skittles candies for his birthday.

“Maybe she likes him. Maybe she doesn’t like him,” Kirkpatrick said of the juror. “There’s no way to tell what’s going on in a juror’s mind and what exactly she’s doing or thinking.”

Musico’s attorney, Kareem Johnson, said allegations of flirtatious behavior are “just sexist.”

“This is a juror that both sides agreed on,” he said. “She is supposed to convict the witnesses and convict the defendants. She has to look here.”

White reported from Detroit.

