A final test for Trump: Voters head to the polls in last primaries of the season

Voters head to polls in three northeastern states on Tuesday in the final primaries of the midterm season.

Here’s what to watch as the political drama unfolds in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island tonight:

New Hampshire

Republicans had hoped that taking back the New Hampshire Senate seat from Democrat Maggie Hassan would be their chance to take back power in the Senate — she narrowly won the seat in 2016.

The leading candidate in the GOP race is Don Bolduc, a retired army general who touts former President Trump’s electoral fraud claims and has said the coronavirus vaccine contains a microchip.

But successful Republicans in the state of Granite have shifted to the center. Bolduc’s closest rival is Chuck Morse, the Senate president, and he has emphasized that sending Bolduc to face Hassan means losing a chance to turn the chair.

Bolduc has also accused state GOP governor Chris Sununu of being a “Chinese Communist sympathizer” and questioned whether the US should abolish the FBI. Bolduc met with Trump at his golf club in New Jersey earlier this month, but no approval was forthcoming.

On the House side, Republicans have their sights set on the seats of Democratic Representatives Chris Pappas and Ann McLane Kuster.

Matt Mowers, who worked in the State Department under Trump, and Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old who worked in the White House communications office under Trump, are leading the primaries for Pappas’ seat. Mowers has the support of GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steve Scalise, while Leavitt, formerly for Rep. Elise Stefanik worked, has the support of the Third Republican.

Sununu himself is expected to sail to victory in both the primaries and general elections.

Rhode Island

The main race in Rhode Island is the primary race for governor. Democratic Governor Dan McKee is seeking a full term after serving as lieutenant governor during the then government. Gina Raimondo left to serve as Secretary of Commerce.

McKee is stuck in a three-party primaries with Nellie Gorbea, the Rhode Island Secretary of State, and Helena Foulkes, former director of CVS Health. Polls show the race is one of three candidates to grab.

Republicans have little hope of regaining the seat, but candidates in the primary are Ashley Kalus, a political newcomer who moved to Rhode Island last year, and Jonathan Riccitelli, a hotel and maintenance business owner with a fraught problem. criminal record under a different name.

Meanwhile, six candidates in the Democratic primary are battling for the seat of outgoing Rep. Jim Langevin. The state’s general treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is in charge. On the Republican side, former mayor of Cranston Allan Fung runs unchallenged.

Delaware

The Delaware race won’t be that interesting, since neither senator nor governor is on the ballot. Delaware has one major congressional district represented by Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is expected to run for reelection. The only action shows the race for state auditor – incumbent Democrat Kathleen McGuiness has been convicted of official misconduct, conflict of interest and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement policy, all of which are felonies. She is still active, but the State Democratic Party supports challenger Lydia York, a lawyer and accountant.