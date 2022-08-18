A Fiji Holiday Cruise Amongst Paradise

Small Ship Cruises Amongst Tropical Islands

If you’re looking for an unforgettable holiday experience, look no further than a cruise amongst the beautiful tropical islands of Fiji. With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and lush rainforests, Fiji is the perfect destination for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. On a small ship cruise through these stunning islands, you’ll get to explore all that Fiji has to offer and more.

Fiji Fact File – To start, let’s learn a little more about Fiji. Fiji is an archipelago made up of over 300 islands, with a total land area of just over 18,000 square kilometers. The population of Fiji is just over 900,000 people, with the majority of residents living on the two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

Fiji is a tropical paradise, with an average temperature of 28 degrees Celsius year-round. The rainy season in Fiji falls between November and April, while the dry season is from May to October; it’s important to keep this in mind when booking a trip.

The official language of Fiji is English, although Fijian and Hindustani are also widely spoken. Fiji’s currency is the Fiji dollar, which is pegged to the Australian dollar. What does this mean? It means that the Fiji dollar is always worth the same as the Australian dollar (so no worrying about conversion charts for Australians!).

When it comes to getting around Fiji, the best way is by boat. There are plenty of ferries and water taxis that can take you to the various islands, and there’s even a passenger ferry that runs between Fiji and Samoa. However, you can’t compete with small ship Cruises in Fiji when it comes to luxury and relaxation.

Small ship cruises are the best way to see Fiji, as they allow you to visit multiple islands in a short amount of time, and you don’t have to worry about packing and unpacking each time you move to a new island. Plus, most small ship cruises include all meals and drinks in the price of your ticket, so you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride (and the scenery for a new Facebook cover picture).

Day Cruises and Diving Adventures

When most people hear ‘cruise’, they assume it means a long, expensive trip. However, this isn’t always the case. You can find plenty of cruises that only last a day or two, and they can be very affordable. These shorter cruises are great if you’re short on time but still want to see what Fiji is all about.

For example, a Tivua Island day cruise will be affordable and you typically get round-trip transport from Port Denarau, a delicious lunch, time on a private island, and many other benefits. If you prefer to be active on your trip, you’ll also find many diving opportunities in and around Fiji. Just some of the fauna and flora you might see include manta rays, barracuda, clownfish, anemones, and much more.

So, if you’re looking for a paradise vacation that won’t break the bank, consider a Fiji holiday cruise. You’ll be glad you did because it’s the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. With a cruise, you see Fiji from a different perspective, one that is truly breathtaking. Why not book your dream trip today, whether you want a longer or shorter, active or relaxing cruise?