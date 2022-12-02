A festive night out! Princess Beatrice looks elegant in a trench coat

<!–

Fun-loving Princess Beatrice enjoyed a night out yesterday as she attended a cocktail night with friends in London.

The 34-year-old mother of a child beamed last night as she posed in a brown wool trench coat at Mrs. Alice Christmas Cocktails at De Gournay.

She opted for a casual makeup look and kept her auburn locks loose in a relaxed, wavy style.

The festive evening comes at a busy time for the daughter of the Duke of York, who has been attending a number of evenings at members’ clubs Maison Estelle and Annabelle’s in recent weeks.

The Duke of York’s daughter posed alongside Alice Neylor-Leyland and Nina Flohr, 35, wife of Prince Philip of Greece, at the London event.

Alice is married to Tom Naylor-Leyland, who is heir to one of Britain’s land-owning dynasties. His family owns historic land and real estate across the country.

She is an old friend of Princess Beatrice, who has been a Vogue columnist, model and fashion muse.

She runs her own tableware company, Mrs Alice, which specializes in providing hostesses with everything they need for an Insta-worthy dining table.

The mother of three, who was named as one of Tatler’s “society swans” of 2018, regularly shares snaps of her glamorous life on Instagram.

The pair have been friends for years and enjoy a night out in London long before they got married.

Earlier this week, the princess got into the festive mood when she attended a Christmas carol concert in London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 34-year-old mother-of-one beamed as she posed in a burnt orange skirt and black jacket for the Fayre of St James Christmas Carol Concert at St James’ Church in Piccadilly.

The carol concert was a star-studded affair and was also attended by Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and Julian Fellowes, with Ellie Goulding performing.

The princess, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, cuddled up with her husband Edo in the snaps.

Elsewhere, Edoardo, 39, wore a chic ensemble, dressed from head to toe in navy blue.

The couple attended the star-studded Christmas carol concert in the past, also in 2019.

It comes days after Princess Beatrice was effortlessly elegant when she attended Maison Estelle earlier this week.

After an evening with friends and her husband Edoardo, she clasped her hands together for warmth.

The happy couple appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed their night out at a posh private club in Mayfair.

Maison Estelle is one of Soho’s most esteemed members’ clubs – so exclusive that membership fees are only available on request – and it’s a favorite with Princess Beatrice who has often been seen at the venue.

The princess, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, held a trendy textured handbag as she walked and posed for a smiling photo.

Meanwhile, the merry Beatrice was caught leaving another private club in Mayfair the night before, while the ninth in line to the throne clung to the lapel of her black coat and kept her head down as she exited Annabel’s.