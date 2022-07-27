A Fed-induced recession is a medicine worse than the disease

The writer is the founder of Sahm Consulting and a former Federal Reserve and White House economist

Some commentators argue that the US needs a recession to bring down inflation. That thinking depends on a simplistic model of the economy and a refusal to see Covid and the war in Ukraine now as major sources of inflation. The stakes are too high to rely on such a questionable approach.

Yes, inflation is a hardship, and it hits those with the least the hardest. Of American families in the bottom 20 percent of income, nearly 60 percent of their spending goes on food, gasoline and housing. That is a much larger fraction than for high-income families.

The prices of these supplies have risen rapidly since the start of the pandemic. As a result, lowest-income families spend on average more than $300 extra per month to buy the same amount of these necessities.

Yet a recession is worse than inflation. A lost paycheck or even lost hours would far exceed the additional monthly cost due to inflation. And the chance of losing your pay stub is not the same for everyone. According to Research from economist Hilary Hoynes and co-authors, in recessions it tends to be higher for men, black and Hispanic workers, young workers, and lower-skilled workers. The adverse effects on the unemployed last for years. There is too much to lose from a recession, especially now.

The unemployment rate in the US is 3.6 percent, close to its lowest point in 50 years. Since the beginning of the year, more than 450,000 new jobs have been created per month on average. Total pay for all employees has risen 15 percent since the start of the Covid recession, two percentage points higher than inflation. By contrast, inflation after the Great Recession exceeded compensation.

So, what’s the commentators’ argument that they need a recession? The labor market is too good and inflation will only fall if millions of people lose their jobs. A model developed in the 1950s called the Phillips curve predicts that as unemployment rises, people have less income and less spending. Demand falls faster than supply and inflation falls. The higher inflation, the more severe a recession is needed according to the model.

There are many problems with this recipe. First, while the Phillips curve is intuitive, since the 1970s the data has looked more like a cloud than a curve. That is, there is a weak relationship, if at all, between actual unemployment and inflation. Economists disagree with what “dead” the Phillips curve, but it’s common knowledge that it’s just inappropriate for policy making.

Then there’s another problem with the we-need-a-recession view. It depends on whether inflation is demand-driven. Supporters mainly blame inflation for the extra demand caused by the stimulus package of the US bailout package and low interest rates from the Federal Reserve last year. This is important, because the Phillips curve only makes sense if inflation is demand-driven.

Again, this argument crashes into reality. Ongoing disruptions from Covid and the war in Ukraine are also pushing inflation up. Adam Shapiro, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, estimates that less than a third of monthly core inflation, excluding food and energy, is due to demand. In addition, monthly core inflation has already fallen noticeably this year. It remains too high, but progress is clear. It is fitting that the Fed is now raising interest rates. It would be a serious mistake to cause a recession – and it isn’t meant to be.

Moreover, there is no increase in the unemployment rate that would produce microchips for new cars, end China’s lockdowns, defeat Vladimir Putin, drill for oil and build apartments. The Fed raises interest rates and lowers demand, causing the labor market to cool. Whether inadvertently causing a recession or not, higher interest rates would not solve supply problems and would likely exacerbate some by discouraging investment.

Congress should also help reduce inflation. For example, it could pass legislation to keep health insurance premiums low, lower rates, build affordable housing and fund renewable energy production. Just a handful of measures would bring inflation down quickly, but all of them would pay off in the coming years and make the US economy more resilient to the next crisis.

We must strive to protect workers and their families and reduce inflation. These two goals need not be at odds, but it will take more than outdated rules of thumb and a misunderstanding of our economic challenges to achieve both. We need many things these days; a recession is not one of them.