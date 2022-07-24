A father’s age affects the success of IVF treatment, study suggests 

Women over the age of 35 who want to have a baby are often acutely aware of their biological clocks.

But the influence of the father’s age could play a more important role than they previously thought — if they get pregnant with IVF, a study suggests.

Analysis of nearly 19,000 IVF cycles revealed that for women under 35 or over 40, their male partner’s age made little difference to their chances of conceiving.

But there was a ‘significant drop’ in the live birth rate for women between the ages of 35 and 40 when their partners were 40 and older.

The findings could help shape fertility advice for couples trying to conceive. They will also challenge traditional assumptions that the age of the female partner should always be the primary consideration, the researchers said.

One of the study’s authors, Professor Geeta Nargund, medical director of the IVF clinic group Create Fertility, told The Observer“Obviously, it’s very important that we don’t ignore the age of the father when it comes to educating couples about fertility outcomes.

‘Of course a woman’s age plays a major role, but not all attention has to be on her biological clock. Now we know that for women in a certain age group, the age of the father is more important than previously thought when it comes to the number of live births.’

The study was based on analysis of anonymized data from the UK fertility regulator, the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority. It found that for women between the ages of 35 and 40, the live birth rate dropped from 32.8 percent when the paternal age was under 35 to 27.9 percent when the paternal age was between 40 and 44 years. When male partners were older than 55, the live birth rate was 25 percent.

Professor Nargund, who is also a gynecologist at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London, said the study indicates eggs from younger females have the ability to “repair the much higher incidence of DNA damage in the sperm of older males.” ‘. She also said the potential ability of both egg and sperm to “restore the effects of the aging process” needs to be better understood.

Kate Brian, operations manager at Fertility Network UK, said the results add to a growing body of evidence that fertility “is also a male issue.”