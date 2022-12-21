A father-of-six who spent 25 years on death row in Philadelphia is shot dead attending a funeral

A father of six who spent 25 years on death row in Philadelphia was fatally shot while attending a funeral less than two years after being acquitted.

Christopher Williams, 62, was killed while attending a fellow inmate’s funeral on Friday afternoon, just 22 months after his release from state prison in February 2021.

Williams was convicted of six murders, including one triple murder in 1989, but was released after serving nearly 30 years in prison when his final murder charge was dismissed as evidence of prosecutor misconduct came to light.

Williams was part of a funeral procession for former incarcerated friend Tyree Little in Philadelphia, his friends told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

As he got out of his car at the 3000 block of Lehigh Avenue around 2:20 p.m., he was shot once in the head. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was targeted.

Williams spent his life in prison between the ages of 29 and 61, with 25 of those on death row. He was released when a prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed his case and found lying informants, prosecutor’s misconduct and concealed exculpatory evidence.

The district attorney’s office later said in court that the case against him was “built on a house of cards,” with false informant testimony, extensive undisclosed evidence, and forensic evidence directly contradicting an informant’s story .

“Never in the history of the Pennsylvania court system has anyone been charged with six murders, acquitted of two, and now acquitted of four,” Williams said on his release.

In December 2021, he filed a lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, but it was pending until his death on Friday.

Between his release and his unfortunate death, Williams worked as a carpenter and aspired to start his own construction company, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

He had already achieved some of his goals, including buying a pickup truck and buying a house under his own name.

In December 2021, he filed suit in a U.S. district court in Philadelphia, naming the city, former district attorney Lynne Abraham, prosecutor David Desiderio, and 17 police detectives as defendants.

His lawsuit has been pending ever since.

“What makes me happy is that my mind is at peace, and right now it’s not,” he said in February.

“Here life moves a hundred times faster than in that cage and otherwise you have to keep the rhythm,” he said.

Williams also spent much of his time as a free man reconnecting with the relatives he had been separated from for so long.

His younger son Christopher Hartwell said Williams had managed to maintain a relationship with him, even in prison.

He told the Inquirer how his father recently asked for help at a carpentry job, only to later realize it had been just an excuse for them to spend time together.

“He was the man of the family, even when he wasn’t around, when he was in prison,” Hartwell said. “He touched everyone he talked to.”

Williams’ death has left fellow exonerees concerned for their own safety after spending decades in prison.

Williams’ co-defendant in the triple murder, Theophalis “Bilal” Wilson, told The Inquirer: “Although we are actually innocent, not everyone believes it.”

“I spent 28 years in prison because I knew him,” he said. “I have to be on my guard.”