A fast-moving star is colliding with interstellar gas, creating a spectacular bow shock

A multi-wavelength view of Zeta Ophiuchi. Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Dublin Inst. Advanced Studies/S. Groen et al.; Infrared: NASA/JPL/Spitzer



Zeta Ophiuchi has had an interesting life. It started out as a typical large star, about twenty times more massive than the Sun. It spent its days happily orbiting a large companion star until its companion exploded as a supernova about a million years ago. The explosion ejected Zeta Ophiuchi, so now it’s speeding away through interstellar space. Of course, the supernova also expelled the outer layers of the companion star, so instead of empty space, our brave star is also rushing through the remaining gas. As they say on Facebook, it’s complicated. And that’s great news for astronomers, a recent study found.

Zeta Ophiuchi is most famous for beautiful images like the one above. By plowing through interstellar gas, the star has created heated shock waves that glow in everything from infrared to X-rays. The physics of these shock waves is extremely complex. It is governed by a series of mathematical equations known as magnetohydrodynamics, which describes the behavior of liquefied gases and their surrounding magnetic fields. Modeling these equations is bad enough, but if you have turbulent motions, like shock waves, it gets even worse. That’s why Zeta Ophiuchi is so important. Because we have such a good view of its shock wave, we can compare our observations with computer simulations.

In this latest study, the team created computer models that simulate the shock wave at Zeta Ophiuchi. They then compared these models with infrared, visible and X-ray observations. Their goal is to determine which simulations are the most accurate so that the models can be further refined. Of their three models, two predicted that the brightest region of X-rays should be at the edge of the shock wave closest to the star, and this is what we observe. But all three models also predicted that the X-rays would be weaker than we observe, so none of the models are completely accurate. But these models are hard to get right, and this work is a good start.

A simulated shock wave from Zeta Ophiuchi. Credit: Green, et al



The difference in X-ray brightness is likely due to turbulent motion within the shock wave. The team plans to incorporate some of this turbulent movement into future models. Through multiple iterations, they should be able to create a simulation that accurately models this interstellar shock wave.

Magnetohydrodynamics is a central part of many astrophysical processes, ranging from solar flares to the formation of planets, to the powerful black-hole engines of quasars. Most of these interactions are hidden by distance or dust, so it’s great that Zeta Ophiuchi can give astronomers a shocking view of this complex physics.

