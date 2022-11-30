ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto’s, Alberto’s, Filiberto’s, Juanberto’s … You’ve likely seen a variant of a “Berto’s Mexican fast food restaurant if you’ve lived in the Southwest. It usually has a distinct orange and yellow color scheme with a cursive font logo.

Over the years, variations of the restaurant — we’ll explain how and why there are so many — are commonly defined by its carne asada burritos, beef tacos and rolled taco combination plate, among other savory Mexican food items.

It’s hard to miss and what you see is what you usually get anywhere there may be one.

Roberto’s Taco Shop is the inspiration for this concept. It was a family-owned fast-food establishment that first opened in San Diego in the 1960s.

The founders were Roberto, the shop’s namesake, and Dolores Robledo, who immigrated from the small town of San Juan del Salado in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

One of the nation’s first Mexican fast-food chains, the family-run Roberto’s Taco Shop introduced an innovative blueprint that would spur copycats and imitators in the Southwest and even abroad. Raul Robledo opened Roberto’s Taco Shop Chula Vista, Calif. in 1980.Courtesy Roberto’s Taco Shop; LLC

Over 70 variations were reported There are many Southwest states where the majority of the shops are owned by Robledos who hail from the same region as the Robledos. Roberto encouraged family members to work alongside him and advocated for them opening their own shops once he had established the system.

“My dad was from the frame of thought that this is the land of opportunity. And if you’re willing to work hard, there’s enough business to go around,” recalled Jose Robledo, 52, the youngest of the 13 Robledo children. “He was always there to lend a helping hand to everybody that wanted to get into the business.”

An immigrant American dream

Roberto was born in Italy and arrived in the United States mid- 1940s. Below the Bracero program, This allowed millions of Mexican men to legally enter the country under short-term labor contracts. He Later, he would have multiple jobs. He was a waiter and worked in construction. Dolores would bring his wife and children and pack cans of sardines and wash linens for the hotel industry.

The family bought two houses in San Ysidro near the U.S./Mexico border in 1964. The family lived in one home, while the second was used to produce corn tortillas and flour tortillas for delivery to other restaurants. They sold bean and cheese burritos as well as chile verde (green chili) burritos. Before opening their own restaurants, the Robledos started by making tortillas in San Ysidro (Calif.) Courtesy Roberto’s Taco Shop; LLC

“At first, that’s all they sold,” said Reynaldo Robledo, 57, the 12th of the Robledo children.

Four businesses were eventually acquired by Robledos and operated under the original name of El Gallito or La Lomita.

They purchased a fifth shop, a hamburger place, and renamed it “Roberto’s #5” to honor Roberto.

“It was the first Roberto’s … from there forward, all the restaurants we opened were Roberto’s Taco Shop,” said Reynaldo, who grew up working in the family business as a cook.

Reynaldo’s business was a way for him and his siblings to move on; his father encouraged ranch workers to open their own shops.

Reynaldo has franchised Roberto’s Taco Shop in Nevada and says there are 60 stores in the region. There are 20 stores in California and Texas, which are all owned by the original family.

But that’s only part of it. More than 70 ‘Berto’ variations have been documented across the Southwest — and there’s a possibility there are more that aren’t using the “Berto’s” namesake, according to several family members.

“All of those people are from where my dad’s from,” Reynaldo said.

Roberto was open to the idea of others copying their restaurant.

From Roberto’s to Alberto’s

This is how the “Berto’s” variations came about.

Roberto prided himself over the fact the restaurants served fresh food made daily, a standard he held at all of the shops he owned and rented others to — and one that continues today by his children. When Roberto found out that relatives weren’t serving food with fresh ingredients at one shop they rented from him, he wasn’t too happy.

“My father told them to change their name. And that’s where Alberto’s came,” Reynaldo said referring to the first variant. “The saying goes that on their building, they had Roberto’s just with block lettering and they just bought a can of paint; changed the R to an A and then half of the O — they just painted half of it to make it an L.”

Imitators often copy the orange and yellow color scheme as well as a sombrero-related logo design. Some added red and green colors, while others used different fonts and ditched the sombrero altogether. The menu is largely unchanged.

Dolores and Roberto are the main inspirations for most of the original recipes in the shop. The menu of Roberto was very limited back then.

Roberto’s Taco Shop’s highly acclaimed carne asada Burrito. Courtesy Roberto’s Taco Shop; LLC

Initial menus included six combination plates and four burritos. The restaurant now offers 22 combinations plates and 12 burritos. There is also a variety of chicken, fish, and shrimp chimichangas. The California burrito, carne asada burrito, rolled tacos and beef tacos are among the shop’s bestsellers.

Laura Torres worked for the Robledo family between 1979 and 1984 in one of the original shops located in San Diego. Her aunt Dolores, known as “Doña Lola” to her and others, persuaded her to work in the business after she had difficulty finding work in Chicago.

Torres stated that he stayed to work for them, and that he liked it. This interview was translated from Spanish.

Torres is now 65 and owns four Hilberto’s Mexican Food Shops in San Diego County as well as two in Glendale. Roberto’s Taco Shop presented a similar model for all four shops, which includes the logo and colors as well as the food menu. The employees also come from the same “little Ranch” in Mexico.

The businesses have allowed her to own two homes, a 2017 Range Rover and afford vacations in Cancún, Los Cabos, Spain and Italy.

They have also inspired more variations. Torres stated that there is an “infinity” of them.

“It’s normal… People who worked with me, they learned and went on to other States,” she stated, referring to former employees who left to open new shops.

Reynaldo explained that he sells Nevada franchises only to employees who have been working with his family for at least 10 years. He says that 95% of his employees are still from the same Mexican village where his parents came from, even though it is more than 50 years later. Outside a Roberto’s Taco Shop in Nevada in 2014, when the family was in town for the gala celebration of Roberto’s 50th anniversary. Courtesy Roberto’s Taco Shop; LLC

A Mexican food trailblazer — exported abroad

Roberto’s Taco Shop is also known for the California burrito. This item includes french fries and carne asada. It also contains pico de gallo, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. This highly-coveted item is now a staple menu item in Mexican restaurants throughout the region. It is not clear who introduced it, as Jose and Reynaldo aren’t credited with their families.

“I won’t take credit for that. We started a rolled taco, and we also started the carne asada burrito. We started a bunch of stuff but the California burrito, I don’t remember at what age that came in,” Reynaldo said.

My nephews invented the California Burritos in their restaurants. And — many years passed before we started selling them. But now it’s one of our number one sellers,” Jose said.

“Who would have thought we could sell french fry with carne asada?” Reynaldo explained that there wasn’t such a thing in the late 70s.

Reynaldo closed the shops after the family expanded to Miami from 1999 to 2009. But Riliberto’s, which is owned by Indian American Dhruve Patel — who is unrelated to the family and the ranch most Berto’s derive from — is the only known Berto’s chain to have restaurants in India and serve Tsos masala crunchAs the first reported Arizona Daily Star

Guy Fieri, celebrity restaurateur, author, and award-winning host Featured A Las Vegas Roberto’s Taco Shop deems the carne asada Burrito “the real thing” on “All-Star Best Food I Ever Ate” Food Network. Fieri has enjoyed many carne asada Burritos throughout his life. But Roberto’s is different. He said that it was “simple, straight to point”, in the episode that aired. Larry Himmel, a comedian and storyteller, even A poem was written About the shop and featured it frequently on CBS-affiliate KFMB TV.

Reynaldo considers it a great accomplishment to have the shop featured in TV news and on television. But it’s a reminder that “you can still come from Mexico and do something for yourself,” he said. “My dad always said ‘all it is, is hard work.’”

Family photo featuring Dolores Robledo (at center), flanked with family. Courtesy Roberto’s Taco Shop; LLC

Dolores and Robledo both died in 1999. San Diego Union-Tribune reported The couple divorced, but they were still friends and kept in touch about their shops. They created a trust for their restaurant company and passed it on to their surviving children.

“To this day we continue that tradition in that we look at ourselves and strive to improve our operations. We don’t pay too much attention to the competition. Jose stated that we do our thing and wish everyone success.

