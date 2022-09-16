A failed drugs test meant Alex Hales was shunned by England, now he is making up for lost time

Alex Hales resumed his career in England this week, accepting that no one is to blame but himself for the three-and-a-half-year-long bite that has been taken out.

Hales, 33, was fired in the early summer of 2019 after failing to reveal that he had failed two recreational drug tests, a decision that led then-captain Eoin Morgan to claim he had “showed complete disregard” for team values.

But Hales’s exile ended earlier this month when he was chosen to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow for the seven-match Twenty20 series here against Pakistan and next month’s World Cup in Australia.

Reflecting on his first training session in England and a return to international action at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, Hales said:

‘In the end it was my fault, wasn’t it? I was the one who did what I did. I have to keep my hands up. You have to look at yourself in the mirror and try to improve as a person and learn from mistakes.’

Hales missed the 2019 World Cup, but doesn’t consider seeing his team-mates take New Zealand out of New Zealand in the thrilling Lord’s final in July as the low point of his absence.

“It was very painful, that’s for sure. As a cricketer, your worst nightmare is to be involved in a World Cup squad, miss the eve of it and then watch your team,” Hales said.

“Obviously it was great to see the team lift it, but at the same time it eats you up that you should have been there.

“The worst feeling was probably on the day (I got deleted). I still remember the drive home that morning from the camp we were at, in Wales.

“It was the longest ride of my life, with all kinds of thoughts. You think your career is over, it will be, and that was a really tough day. From then on the only way was up.’

Ashley Giles, the director who revealed Hales’ fate is long gone, but it wasn’t until the departure of another key figure, Morgan, from the English hierarchy this summer that Hales mustered the courage to challenge his long-standing omission.

Buoyed by his strong form – no one in the world can match his 1,271 Twenty20 runs in 2022 – he did so via a phone call to Giles’ successor, Rob Key.

‘I had nothing to lose, did I? I wasn’t in the squad and I wanted to know where I stood. I wanted to know if there was a real chance I would play or if they were just telling the media,” Hales revealed (right).

“Australia is a place I feel I can offer a lot, both on and off the pitch, and I felt I deserved my place in that squad if it was chosen purely on cricket merit. So I felt I had a right to ask why I wasn’t chosen. To show that drive, to show the guys that I still wanted to be a part of it.

“Looks like it’s paid off and I’m really looking forward to what the coming months have to offer.”

Hales missed the original squads, but received a welcome call from Key last week, cutting a planned month-long visit to his South African girlfriend Nina.

It came after captain Jos Buttler sought the opinion of older players, some of whom had opposed his return in the past.

Recently, when asked about his relationship with Hales, Ben Stokes would go no further than to say that they shared a desire to win trophies with England.

Hales, meanwhile, remains forward-looking, concluding, “I’m treating this like a blank canvas and just looking to the future now.”