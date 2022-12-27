A drone carrying drugs crashes into a prison in Australia

Tech-savvy criminals have scaled new heights in trafficking by trying to smuggle $250,000 street value drugs by drone into a Townsville jail, before their robotic mule crashes spectacularly.

Queensland Police are investigating a top-of-the-line Mavic Pro drone found by officers on the grounds of the Townsville Correctional Center in Stuart on November 11.

The drone was carrying substantial amounts of methylamphetamine, tobacco, cannabis, and 617 suboxone strips with a total value of about $250,000.

A light-colored utility was seen near the facility at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the attempted use of a drone to transport $250,000 worth of drugs to a prison.

Investigators have released a glimpse of the ute and are seeking help from the public for information on the flight of the drone or vehicle.

The general manager of the Townsville Correctional Facility, Chief Superintendent Louise Kneeshaw, warned that smuggling by any means would cost tech-savvy criminals jail time.

“With new laws coming into effect, the act of flying a drone over a correctional facility can cost you time in custody,” he said.