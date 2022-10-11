A design to tune moiré excitons in TMDC superlattices through varying layer degrees of freedom

(a) Schematic of the device. (b) Different moiré resonances for WS2/WSe2 moire superlattice with different WSe2 layer numbers. Credit: Chen et al.



Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) are an emerging and promising class of materials consisting of an atomic layer of a transition metal sandwiched between two layers of chalcogen atoms. These 2D materials have received a lot of attention in recent years, as they can give rise to strong electronic correlations and fascinating correlated states, allowing the production of moiré excitons (i.e. bound electron-hole pairs).

Moiré excitons could open up new possibilities for creating new, high-performing devices, including lasers, single-photon emitters and quantum technologies. However, for these devices to work effectively, physicists and computer scientists must be able to reliably tune both moiré excitons and electronic states.

Researchers from the Polytechnic Institute of the University of Rensselaer, UC Riverside and other institutes in the US, China and Japan recently introduced a new strategy to tune moiré excitons and correlated electronic states in TMDCs. This method, introduced in a paper published in nature communicationinvolves the manipulation of degrees of freedom between TMDC layers.

“Previous works, including our own, have shown that WS 2 /WSe 2 moiré superlattices exhibit both moiré modulation of excitons and strong electron-electron correlation, giving rise to exciting possibilities in moiré excitonics and correlated physics,” Sufei Shi, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told Phys.org. “In our recent study, we wanted to demonstrate the possibilities of further tuning the excitonic physics and electron correlation through the degree of freedom of layers.”

To determine the degree of freedom of a layer in their WS . to introduce 2 /WSe 2 superlattice, the researchers developed the WSe . in tune 2 from monolayer to double-layer and three-layer. They then observed the impact these changes had on the moiré excitons and electronic states of the material.

“We built the WS 2 /WSe 2 using monolayer, double layer and three layer WSe 2 explained Shi. “The monolayer to three-layer WSe 2 can be obtained through a process known as mechanical exfoliation, and we tried to find regions with different layers in the same flake so that we could directly compare them during experiments.”

Shi and his colleagues’ experiments yielded very interesting results. Most notably, the researchers found that by changing the degree of freedom of the layer, they could reliably modulate the resonances of moiré excitons in the material. This highlights the potential of their strategy for sensitively tuning moiré exciton bands in TMDCs and possibly other superlattices.

“We also found that the electron correlation is preserved even for three-layer WSe2, despite the increased dielectric screening,” said Yong-Tao Cui, another senior author of this work. “This suggests that we can combine buttons such as electric field to develop new states in the multilayer WSe 2 /WS 2 moiré system. Our recent article (Nature physics 18, 1171-176, 2022) on the state of the excitonic insulator in the double-layer WSe 2 / single layer WS 2 is a result of that.”

The new method of tuning the strong electronic correlations and moiré excitons introduced by Shi and his colleagues offers exciting opportunities for both research and technological development. Most notably, it can be used by researchers around the world to study and develop various quantum phenomena.

“We now want to further apply the electric field and look for new correlated states that can be constructed in this system, especially those with a non-trivial topology,” Shi added.

