A deglobalising world will be an inflationary one

Globalization and disinflation have gone hand in hand in recent decades. As multinational companies grew well beyond the borders of individual nation states, they were able to use technology, outsourcing and economies of scale to drive prices down. Cheap labour, cheap capital and cheap commodities kept them low.

Now the war in Ukraine has put an end to cheap Russian gas. The global pursuit of carbon neutrality will eventually add a permanent tax on fossil fuel use. Decoupling between the US and China means an end to “efficient” (aka cheap) but fragile supply chains. The end of QE and the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes put a limit on easy money.

Aspects of this new reality are welcome. Relying on autocratic governments for crucial supplies was never a good idea. It was naive to expect countries with vastly different political economies to stick to a single trade regime.

Polluting the planet to produce and transport low-margin goods around the world doesn’t make much sense when you factor in the real cost of labor and energy, not to mention changing geopolitics. More than three decades of falling real interest rates have led to unproductive and dangerous asset bubbles; we urgently need price discovery in markets.

Having said all this, there is no denying that a deglobalizing world will also be a more inflationary one, at least in the short term. This will pose a major challenge to both the US economy and the rest of the world.

As Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar told clients in a recent note, “war means industry,” whether it’s a hot war or an economic war, and growing industry means inflation. This is the exact opposite of the paradigm we have experienced for the past half century, where “China became very rich by making cheap stuff. . . Russia became very rich by selling cheap gas to Europe, and Germany became very rich by selling expensive stuff produced with cheap gas.” The US, meanwhile, became “very rich by doing QE. But the authorization for QE came from the ‘low-flation’ regime made possible by cheap exports from Russia and China.”

All this is now changing. And that means that even aggressive central bankers may not be able to control the inflationary environment. That’s a topic that took center stage at the Jackson Hole conference of central bankers recently, when economists Francesco Bianchi of Johns Hopkins University and Leonardo Melosi of the Chicago Fed released a key paper questioning how much monetary policy can do to reduce inflation if the country’s fiscal position deteriorates.

The core idea is that if interest rate hikes lead to a recession, tax revenues fall and instead of spending cuts on the big things — like rights and defense — or treasury bill defaults, you’re left with rising debt. When the debt picture deteriorates significantly, monetary policy alone makes it harder to contain inflation, causing a snowball effect. The result? Unless monetary policy is accompanied by a more stable fiscal position, soaring inflation, economic stagnation and mounting debt will result.

Central bankers have been begging politicians on both sides for years to complement their monetary efforts with appropriate fiscal policies. Now the rubber is on the road. Ideally, when interest rates rise, you want less debt. That requires higher taxes or less spending. The first option relies on Democrats controlling Congress; it’s unclear how long they’ll last as the November midterms loom. The second option is unlikely, given the fiscal investment inherent in a deglobalizing, low-carbon world.

For example, consider the cost of safer supply chains. The US just passed a law that gives chipmakers $52 billion in subsidies. Germany spends $100 billion on modernizing its armed forces. The West is likely to spend $750 billion on rebuilding Ukraine, and the G7 recently announced plans to pump $600 billion into infrastructure to counter China’s own massive Belt and Road initiative. All this is inflationary, at least in the short term.

Then there are the challenges of safeguarding production. “Inventory to supply chains is what liquidity is to banks,” Pozsar says, and “in the context of supply chains, leverage means excessive operating leverage.” For example, he notes that about $2 trillion of value-added German production depends on $20 billion of gas from Russia. What happens if that doesn’t flow at all this winter? We might see it.

There are important caveats to this story. Productive spending on things like infrastructure, quality goods and services, and the transition to clean energy can be inflationary in the short term, but ultimately strengthens a country’s fiscal position by fueling longer-term growth. Indeed, these kinds of “productive bubbles” – in which the public sector provides incentives for investment in key technologies and new markets – allow for periods of widespread, sustainable growth.

The question is how much of current spending will be productive and whether governments will have the ability to cut back on what not. Either way, in the short term, the end of the neoliberal globalization era will be a headwind for higher trend inflation. Like deglobalization itself, it means a huge economic shift, which will herald all kinds of unexpected consequences.

rana.foroohar@ft.com