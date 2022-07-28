A Deal, for Now – The New York Times

Many areas of federal policy shift back and forth over time. Taxes rise and fall, as does spending on poverty alleviation programs and the military. If a set of policies doesn’t expire one year, it may be over the next, and the long-term trajectory of the United States is unlikely to be much affected.

Climate policy is different.

The world has already warmed to dangerous levels. Heat waves, forest fires, droughts and severe storms are becoming more common. The Arctic is melting and the seas are rising. If countries don’t act quickly to slow their greenhouse gas emissions — and by extension slow global warming — the damage could be catastrophic, scientists warn.

The US plays a uniquely important role in the fight against climate change. It has produced far more greenhouse gases than any other country throughout history and remains a leading emitter today. The US has done significantly less to reduce emissions than Europe in recent years. The US also remains the most powerful country in the world, with the ability to influence climate policy in China, India and elsewhere.