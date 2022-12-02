A day after her college boyfriend was charged with murder, a Missing Tennessee woman was found dead

<!–

The body of a woman reported missing has been found on the side of a road in Tennessee just hours after her college boyfriend was charged with murder.

Jasmine Pace, 22, was found along Suck Creek Road in Chattanooga a day after bloody evidence was found at the home of University of Tennessee Chattanooga student, Jason Chen.

A search of his apartment by police found bloodstains in the living room, bathroom and bedroom along with shards of glass.

Police also revealed how Chen apparently bought cleaning supplies that had been used in an attempt to dispose of some of the evidence.

Chen has now been charged with Pace’s murder.

Jasmine disappeared on November 22 and Chen was arrested on November 27

Jasmine’s mother, Catrina Pace, explained to police how she tracked down her daughter’s Chevrolet Equinox car by using an app on which she called 911.

Three days earlier, her daughter had shared her location with her via a pin sent via text message.

When she and her husband visited the address, they found it to be Chen’s home.

The apartment was unlocked but appeared to be completely empty, but Catrina found her daughter’s driver’s license and credit cards there.

Worryingly, a neighbor also told her that there had been a loud disturbance at about 2am that morning.

During a search of Jason Chen’s apartment by police, bloodstains were found in the living room, bathroom and bedroom along with broken glass

Chen was not found until November 27 at his parents’ home in Nolensville, about two hours northwest of Chattanooga.

Surveillance footage police obtained from Chen’s apartment complex shows him leaving the building wearing a mask and a black cloth wrapped around his hand. News channel 9 reported.

The suspect had cuts to his hand, according to an affidavit seen by Channel 9.

Chen was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

A relative called Chen calculated in public and accused him of using Jasmine’s phone to send texts, pretending she was alive while fleeing the city.

Catrina Pace thanked the community for supporting the search.

“The outpouring of true love and community support this past week has meant more than I can explain. I ask that our community and everyone affected by this horrific event, everyone who has a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, can sympathize with what we are forced to process,” she wrote in a message. Facebook.

“Our hearts are with Jasmine’s family tonight as they deal with some incredibly difficult news. We are grateful that thanks to the hard work of the Chattanooga Police Department, she can now be buried surrounded by the friends and family who loved her so dearly,” Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said in a statement to Local 3 News.

“The state of Tennessee is focused on prosecuting Jason Chen to the fullest extent of the law. In this case, justice will prevail,” he added.