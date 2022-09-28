A Current Affair reporter Seb Costello to contest allegations he assaulted a woman and her brother

A Current Affair reporter Seb Costello faces court amid allegations that he assaulted a woman and her brother.

The 35-year-old Nine Network reporter appeared dressed in black at Collingwood’s Neighborhood Justice Centre, just outside Melbourne, via a video link for the brief hearing.

Costello was charged in February with two counts of unlawful assault on his neighbors Xanthe and Finn Whittaker.

Costello, who has made a name for himself against unsuspecting targets outside courthouses, was not required to address the court itself.

Instead, high-profile attorney Sam Norton of Stary Norton Halphen spoke on his behalf.

Mr Norton, who has defended some of Australia’s vilest killers, including wife-murderer Borce Ristevski, told the court his client had no intention of entering into any form of plea deal with prosecutors on the charges.

‘The summary case conference has been held. The matter is not resolved at this stage,” he said.

Costello, who remains free in the community after being charged on subpoena, is now scheduled to return to court in November to challenge the charges.

A spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department confirmed in a statement in July that the son of former federal treasurer – and chairman of Nine – Peter Costello would face charges of assaulting a man and woman.

“It is alleged that the man was involved in an altercation with a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman at 9:30 a.m. on an unnamed lane near Boyd Street,” the statement said.

“There were no injuries during the incident.”

Costello told the Daily Mail Australia at the time that he would “firmly contest the charges”.

The indictment revolves around a neighborhood dispute over a parking lot, the Herald Sun reported.

WHO IS SEB COSTELLO Seb Costello is an award-winning television and radio journalist. He joined ACA in 2020 and has covered big stories at home and abroad. As a Europe correspondent for Channel Nine, Costello covered the Grenfell Tower fire and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. He has interviewed many famous names, including LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Tyson and David Attenborough. He has been involved in several controversies over the years, including a bizarre feud with Sunrise newscaster Edwina Bartholomew, which led to her apologizing publicly and paying him $20,000 as a result of a “wandering tweet” she posted about him. .

His alleged victims told the Melbourne newspaper they apologized to Costello for blocking the lane, but the reporter yelled at Xanthe.

Tensions rose even more when her brother Finn came to help, it was reported.

“I had to put my hand on his chest to keep him from pressing against me,” Xanthe said.

“He was on the same step as me and I had to go in to regain my balance.

“My brother said he called the police and (Costello) quickly withdrew.”

Costello told the Herald Sun that he was on leave from work with compassion after his grandmother died, and a car blocked his “driveway” as he returned home at 9:30 a.m.

“When I approached the neighbors’ front door to ask them to move the car so I could get to my house, there was a disagreement,” he told the newspaper.

In 2019, Costello made headlines again after he reportedly had a 'clash' with Seven News star Sharnelle Vella as both went out of court. He later apologized

Costello denied attacking or threatening anyone.

The reporter had made headlines himself a week earlier after he was reportedly assaulted by disgraced former AFL player agent Ricky Nixon.

Costello was chasing Nixon down Bay Street in Port Melbourne when Nixon appeared to punch him in the face with his elbow.

Victoria Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that Costello had reported Nixon to police about the incident.

Disturbing footage aired on ACA that night showed Nixon sarcastically apologizing to Costello after he appeared to crack the unsuspecting reporter in the jaw.

Upon learning of Costello’s own assault charges, the 59-year-old took to social media to mock him and urged his supporters to chase Costello down the street in revenge when he eventually appeared in person in court.

Costello has been a regular face and voice in Melbourne for the past decade.

After joining the Nine News Melbourne team in 2012, the former radio station producer 3AW quickly established himself as a leading reporter.

But in his quest for stories and firsts, Costello has had several encounters with rival network Seven.

In 2015, he ended his friendship with Seven News reporter Tom Browne after a “clash” while covering the return of AFL star Lance “Buddy” Franklin after a period of absence due to mental strain, the Herald Sun reported.

Nixon appears to push reporter Tegan Dolling aside as he enters his Port Melbourne apartment building

ACA’s Seb Costello is pictured trying to placate an angry Ricky Nixon on a Melbourne street

Browne failed to get close to Franklin during a live cross as he was restrained by a microphone wire attached to the camera and his earpiece fell during the chase, as Costello walked alongside Franklin and got the scoop.

Costello said at the time that Browne’s debacle was regarded by Nine’s editors as “the worst live TV they’d ever seen.”

In 2019, Costello made headlines again after a ‘clash’ with Seven News reporter Sharnelle Vella as both sought comments after a court hearing.

“While Costello struggled for position, he gave Vella a ‘fair old hip and shoulder’ and also had a run-in with the Seven cameraman,” an onlooker told the Herald Sun.

Vella said Costello apologized afterwards and “that’s the end”, while the Nine man later said “I should have been more aware” and “I wish it hadn’t happened like that”.

During his 18-month run as Nine’s European correspondent, Costello’s whereabouts were questioned by some viewers after being “missing” from screens for several weeks in 2017.

After covering a succession of key stories – including the London Bridge terror attack, the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower disaster – Nine’s reporter admitted he was “burnt out”.

He took a three-week break in August 2017, shortly after landing in Barcelona to report on the terror attack on La Rambla, which left 13 dead and 130 injured.

“By the time I got to Barcelona, ​​I landed on Thursday night and in the middle of that story it all kind of caught on,” he previously told the Herald Sun.

“I’m burned out in that situation. I came home and we just decided to have a break.’

While on leave, Costello sought professional help to avoid a similar burnout.

“Being able to talk to someone helped me figure out what worked and what didn’t and how I could manage my career and personal life a lot better,” he said at the time.