A Current Affair reporter Seb Costello charged with assaulting a woman

A Current Affair reporter Seb Costello has been accused of assaulting a woman during a neighborhood showdown in Melbourne.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the 35-year-old Nine Network reporter has been charged twice with unlawful assault on the February 11 incident in Richmond, just outside the city’s central business district.

Costello, who has made a name for himself by leading unsuspecting targets outside courthouses, will himself be forced to appear in a Melbourne court next month.

A spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the son of former federal treasurer – and the chairman of Nine – Peter Costello would face charges of assaulting a man and woman.

“It is alleged that the man was involved in an altercation with a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman at 9:30 a.m. on an unnamed lane near Boyd Street,” the statement said.

The Richmond man will be charged on two counts of unlawful assault and will appear at the Neighborhood Justice Center in Collingwood. There were no injuries during the incident.’

Sources have told Daily Mail Australia that Costello would vigorously defend the charges. Nine has been approached for comment.

Costello himself made headlines last week after he was reportedly assaulted by disgraced former AFL player agent Ricky Nixon.

The reporter was pursuing Nixon along Bay Street in Port Melbourne when Nixon appeared to punch him in the face with his elbow.

Costello was chasing Nixon down Bay Street in Port Melbourne when Nixon appeared to punch him in the face with his elbow. Nixon is pictured with fiancé Melissa Huynh

Victoria Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that Costello had reported Nixon to police about the incident.

WHO IS SEB COSTELLO Seb Costello is an award-winning television and radio journalist. He joined ACA in 2020 and has covered big stories at home and abroad. As a Europe correspondent for Channel Nine, Costello covered the Grenfell Tower fire and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. He has interviewed many famous names, including LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Tyson and David Attenborough. He has been involved in several controversies over the years, including a bizarre feud with Sunrise newscaster Edwina Bartholomew, which led to her apologizing publicly and paying him $20,000 as a result of a “wandering tweet” she posted about him. .

“South Melbourne Police are investigating following a report of an attack that occurred in Port Melbourne on July 27,” the statement said.

It is believed that an altercation took place between two men and a man was attacked on Bay Street at about 11:20 am. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.’

Disturbing footage aired on ACA that night showed Nixon sarcastically apologizing to Costello after he appeared to crack the unsuspecting reporter in the jaw.

The 59-year-old followed a post on social media that has since received more than 300 comments – most applauding his actions.

God I wish the media was right – I thought I kicked him and then stabbed him, cut him and then ran over him in my car and then finished him off with #TootToot!!! And got a standing ovation at Bay St,” Nixon wrote.

Match Review Panel said he ducked and walked over and it was by accident. #ChickenGoesBANG.’

Costello has been a regular face and voice in Melbourne for the past decade.

After joining the Nine News Melbourne team in 2012, the former radio station producer 3AW quickly established himself as a leading reporter.

But in his quest for stories and firsts, Costello has had several encounters with rival network Seven.

In 2015, he ended his friendship with Seven News reporter Tom Browne after a “clash” while covering the return of AFL star Lance “Buddy” Franklin after a period of absence due to mental strain, the Herald Sun reported.

Nixon appears to push reporter Tegan Dolling aside as he enters his Port Melbourne apartment building

ACA’s Seb Costello is pictured trying to placate an angry Ricky Nixon on a Melbourne street

Browne failed to get close to Franklin during a live cross as he was restrained by a microphone wire attached to the camera and his earpiece fell during the chase, as Costello walked alongside Franklin and got the scoop.

Costello then said Browne’s debacle was considered “the worst live TV they’d ever seen” by Nine’s editors.

In 2019, Costello made headlines again after a ‘clash’ with Seven News reporter Sharnelle Vella as both sought comments after a court hearing.

“While Costello struggled for position, he gave Vella a ‘fair old hip and shoulder’ and also had a run-in with the Seven cameraman,” an onlooker told the Herald Sun.

Drama: In 2019, Costello made headlines again after he reportedly collided with Seven News star Sharnelle Vella (pictured) as both went out of court. He later apologized

Vella said Costello apologized afterwards and “that’s the end”, while the Nine man later said “I should have been more aware” and “I wish it hadn’t happened like that”.

During his 18-month run as Nine’s European correspondent, Costello’s whereabouts were questioned by some viewers after being “missing” from screens for several weeks in 2017.

After covering a succession of key stories – including the London Bridge terror attack, the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower disaster – Nine’s reporter admitted he was “burnt out”.

He took a three-week break in August 2017, shortly after landing in Barcelona to report on the terror attack on La Rambla, which left 13 dead and 130 injured.

“By the time I got to Barcelona I landed on Thursday night and in the middle of that story it all kind of caught on,” he previously told the Herald Sun.

“I’m burned out in that situation. I came home and we just decided to organize a little break.’

While on leave, Costello sought professional help to avoid a similar burnout.

“Being able to talk to someone helped me figure out what worked and what didn’t and how I could manage my career and personal life a lot better,” he said at the time.