A Current Affair host now down to ‘two people’ as Nine negotiations with stars

Nine has narrowed the long list of possible A Current Affair hosts to two contenders, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

A report lists network stars Sarah Abo and Deborah Knight as both having “final negotiations” with the network with an announcement of a new host imminent.

Allison Langdon of the Today Show is also reportedly on the hunt for the position, according to whispers from the network.

The search for an A Current Affair presenter is now limited to ‘two people’ as Nine negotiates with its stars following the retirement of Tracy Grimshaw (pictured), according to a report in the Sunday Telegraph this week

Apparently Langdon is interested in the role of more family friend, along with the pay package, which the Telegraph speculated would be around $700,000.

Nine also apparently wants to bring the show back to its former ‘gotcha’ style with more field reporting from the host.

Tracy’s replacement has been one of the hottest topics in the industry, with many names doing the rounds.

Journalist Sarah Abo (pictured) and Deborah Knight are the two top contenders for the in-demand role, according to the report

Georgie Gardner, Leila McKinnon, Carrie Bickmore and Sarah Harris, Melissa Doyle, Stan Grant and Lisa Millar have all been touted as possible picks.

Grimshaw, 62, shared the news last month that she would be stepping down from viewers as a host of the Nine Network program.

“Usually we’d tell you now what to expect tomorrow night, but lately I’ve been thinking longer term personally, and I’ve got news that I wanted you to hear from me before you heard from anyone else,” she said. . began.

Nine also apparently wants to bring the show back to its former ‘gotcha’ style with more field reporting from the host. In the photo: Deborah Knight

Allison Langdon of the Today Show (pictured) is also reportedly on the hunt for the position, according to whispers from the network.

‘I’ve decided to wrap up this year with A Current Affair.

“It’s been a big decision and before the gossip websites start telling you bullshit, I want you to know that it was my decision alone and that I’m not being pushed out the door by the boys’ club because I’m too old.

‘I’m not too old, I’m just a little tired. And for the record, both the boys and the girls have asked me to stay.

The uncompromising TV presenter, who has worked at Channel Nine for over 40 years, said “she’s actually been a shift worker for 26 years,” which has taken time away from her family.

Tracey replaced Ray Martin in the role in 2006.