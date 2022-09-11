A Current Affair host: Insiders say The Project’s Carrie Bickmore could takeover from Tracy Grimshaw

Betting on the new host of A Current Affair following the shocking resignation of Tracy Grimshaw, who will be leaving the show in November after 17 years.

Channel Nine’s bosses are looking for someone who can nimbly handle the mix of public interest and consumer justice in the programme, but who can also hold their own when talking to the Prime Minister.

Grimshaw’s interview with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison during this year’s election campaign made headlines after she put the stunned politician on a laundry list of his government’s failures.

One of the surprising names being thrown for the coveted role is Network Ten’s Carrie Bickmore, which will host The Project off-contract at the end of the year.

Frontrunners at Nine include Sylvia Jeffreys and weekend host Deborah Knight of Grimshaw, along with Today co-hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, both of whom are considered capable of making the leap from morning to primetime.

Tracy Grimshaw to step down in November after 17 years behind the ACA desk (pictured)

One of the surprising names being thrown for the coveted role is Network Ten’s Carrie Bickmore, with The Project hosting off-contract at the end of the year

A CURRENT CASE CONTENDERS NINE: Sylvia Jeffreys Deb Knight Karl Stefanovic Allison Langdon TEN: Carrie Bickmore Sarah Harris SEVEN: Melissa Doyle ABC: Lisa Millaro Stan Grant

But executives also look at bringing in talent from outside the network with a number of prominent personalities under consideration, The Australian Media diary reported.

All contenders are considered competent presenters and journalists, but also recognizable and reassuring to a large audience.

Popular ABC News Breakfast presenter Lisa Millar from Melbourne is reportedly one of the names being talked about.

Sydneysiders Sarah Harris, currently with Studio 10, ABC’s Q&A host Stan Grant, and ex-Sunrise and Sunday Night host Melissa Doyle, are also all in the running.

However, former Sunrise host Sam Armytage is not being considered with Channel Nine bigwigs, suggesting she’s “not a good fit for the network.”

Carrie’s co-host at The Project Waleed Aly is also out of the running after signing a long-term deal with the CBS network earlier this year.

If Bickmore gets the iconic job, there’s even a possibility that production will be moved from Sydney to Melbourne, where she’s based, as an added sweetness to the contract.

But it could be several months before a full-time replacement is announced.

Grimshaw, 62, shared the news that she would be quitting viewers on Monday’s episode of the popular Nine Network program.

“Usually we’d tell you now what to expect tomorrow night, but lately I’ve been thinking longer term personally, and I’ve got news that I wanted you to hear from me before you heard it from anyone else,” she said. . began.

Grant has been with ABC full-time since 2017. Above with wife Tracey Holmes

Carrie Bickmore (pictured) is based in Melbourne, but production of the show could be moved from Sydney as an added sweetness to her contract

‘I have decided to end this year with A Current Affair.

“It’s been a big decision and before the gossip websites start telling you bullshit, I want you to know that it was my decision alone and that I’m not being pushed out the door by the boys’ club because I’m too old.

‘I’m not too old, I’m just a little tired. And for the record, both the boys and the girls have asked me to stay.

The uncompromising TV presenter, who has worked at Channel Nine for over 40 years, said “she’s actually been a shift worker for 26 years,” which has taken time away from her family.

Nine star Sylvia Jeffreys, 35, (pictured alongside husband Peter Stefanovic) is one of the names being considered on Channel Nine

However, former Sunrise host Sam Armytage (pictured) is not being considered with Channel Nine bigwigs, suggesting she’s ‘not a good fit for the network’

Today, host Karl Stefanovic is reportedly on the ACA shortlist, though fellow nine talent Sarah Abo has not been publicly named (pictured)

“I’ve talked to people who have made us all laugh and cry, who have shared their triumphs and their challenges and their wisdom and despair,” she said.

“And since it’s your show, not mine, and you can vote with your remote every night, you told us you wanted more of that.

“So thank you for that opportunity. Thank you for your loyalty. I hope I’ve paid it back.’

“I’ll be around until November when I’m going to take a long vacation, but until then it’s business as usual.” See you tomorrow night.’