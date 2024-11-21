A Current Affair host Allison Langdon still struggles with knee injury from harrowing TV accident – as she’s seen juggling two coffees and a phone call while wearing leg brace

Allison Langdon was spotted wearing a knee brace while out for coffee in Sydney on Thursday, three years after a horrific TV accident which forced her to undergo surgery.

The TV presenter, 45, appears to still be having complications related to a knee injury she suffered while filming Today in 2021.

In February of that year, the A Current Affair presenter underwent extensive surgery after a hydrofoil accident while filming a water sports segment on the Gold Coast.

Three years later, Allison continues to suffer from the injury, but doesn’t seem to let it get in her way, as she was seen taking multitasking to the limit.

Allison was juggling two coffees in one hand while answering a phone call with the other while supporting her injured knee with a gray brace.

She opted for all-black activewear during her sunny stroll, throwing on a pair of cycling shorts and another pair of running shorts on top.

Allison tied a jacket around her waist and then put on a basic black t-shirt while hiding her eyes behind a pair of brown sunglasses.

Putting on a pair of comfy sneakers, Allison opted not to wear makeup for the day and brushed her blonde hair out of her face.

It is not the first time that the television presenter has been seen putting the knee brace back on in recent months.

The TV veteran was spotted wearing the same stand twice while running errands in April.

Allison was pulled from the water by her life jacket after her accident in 2021, when two rescuers were seen jumping in to help her.

She was taken to hospital where she received treatment and flew back to Sydney for surgery on her knee.

The Nine presenter spoke about her ‘horrible’ injuries to Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa in 2022.

When asked how his knee felt now, he said: “It’s okay, it still hurts a lot.”

Allison then went on to detail the horrific injury she suffered during the accident.

She said: ‘I broke my leg, I broke my kneecap, I tore my ligaments. I broke my kneecap, I broke my leg, I broke the PCL, the meniscus… My tibia was broken.’

The TV host returned to the Today show in March 2021, sporting a large over-the-knee brace and using a wheelchair and crutches to get around.

Since then, she has had regular sessions with a physiotherapist and now presents A Current Affair after leaving Today.

It’s unclear how permanent the damage to Allison’s knee is now.