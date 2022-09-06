A Current Affair: hoarder in Sydney refuses to put pants on when confronted by TV crew

<!–

A TV crew begged a garbage collector who had collected huge piles of garbage outside his friend’s house to put on his pants, while suing him on behalf of the neighbors.

Dave is staying at his friend Sue’s house in Mt Druitt in western Sydney, but the garden quickly turned into a garbage dump after moving there two years ago.

Piles of garden waste, household waste and construction waste reach up to the gutter, while the front of an old car is on the roof.

A Current Affair reporter Hannah Sinclair recently visited the property after complaints from other residents on the street, but was greeted by a pantsless Dave in his underwear.

He has been given 28 days by the council to clean up the rubbish and told the crew, half dressed from his driveway, that he wants the neighbors to “mind their own business” and that he will clean up the mess.

“You can put on your pants and tell us that Dave,” Mrs Sinclair replied.

Dave eventually calmed down and revealed how the trash had piled up, but opted for pants for the interview.

“Honestly, I don’t know what I was thinking… I almost turned into a collector,” he said.

He added that he “had an absolute ball” in collecting and going through the bin, but now he felt bad and told the crew he “wants it gone today” and “must take it with him.”

Sue, who has lived in the house for forty years, also wants the trash gone and claims it’s making her sick.

While Dave admits he “made a big mess,” he said he didn’t feel like a bad neighbor.

“If they want to put their hands in their wallets and get me a bin, that’s no problem.”

“It’s just a phase I went through. I’m over it, tell them to fucking get over it.’

Blacktown Council said they have received numerous complaints about the property since 2019 and it is the subject of two separate investigations.

“There are claims that someone is being paid to take waste from elsewhere and dump it on the property,” the council said in a statement.

The council has given the owner 28 days to have the waste removed and said it will take ‘regulatory action if they don’t follow the rules’.

Dave said ‘I’m sure people in TV land made mistakes, I made one, help me clear this up’ but added that his neighbor may be ‘f*** off’.

The program said it would look into getting Dave a trash can.