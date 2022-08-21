A critical security update is waiting for your Apple device—go get it now

It’s been a week of critical security updates, so whether you’re reading this on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or even an Apple Watch, it probably needs an update. Apple and Google pushed critical security updates this week, so if you haven’t stopped reading and want to check out your software update if you’re using any of these devices or apps:

iOS 15.6.1: Apple released a minor update to iPhones this week that includes two major security patches that affect Kernel and WebKit. Both updates can lead to arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges and may have been actively exploited. Go to Settings on your iPhone and tap General and then Software Update to install it.

iPad OS 15.6.1: The same security updates listed above on iOS are included in the iPadOS 15.6.1 update. To update, go to the Settings app on your iPad, then General and Software Update.

macOS Monterey 12.5.1: macOS Monterey 12.5.1 also includes two important security updates for the Kernel (CVE-2022-32894) and WebKit (CVE-2022-32893). Like iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1, Apple says it is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. To update, go to System Preferences and click Software update.

watchOS 8.7.1: Apple says this update, which is only available for the Apple Watch Series 3, does not include CVE security items. However, it fixes a bug that causes the watch to reboot unexpectedly. To update your watch, make sure it’s charged and working at 50 percent, then launch the iPhone app.

Safari 15.6.1: For Big Sur and Catalina, Apple has patched the CVE-2022-32893 WebKit vulnerability in Safari. You can update Safari on the Mac in the Software update panel in System Preferences.

Chrome for Mac: This week, Google pushed version 104.0.5112.101 for Mac that included 11 security fixes, including a critical fix for CVE-2022-2856 that exists in the wild. Go to to update Preferencesthen About Chrome.