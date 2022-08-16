A couple with a 40-year-age gap celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary

A couple with an age difference of 40 years has defied all odds and recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47, of Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, met when she was 68 and he 28, at a concert and say it was ‘love at first sight’.

The duo in love celebrated by dining at a local fish and chip restaurant and exchanging romantic gifts.

They said they owe their successful marriage to the fact that they treat each other with affection and go on an adventure every day.

The couple say they have been together for so long that they no longer get strange looks and comments in their local community, saying that everyone accepts their relationship.

Simon said: ‘We still go out together and walk hand in hand on our wheels as we both struggle with our mobility.

“We’ve just inspired other people in relationships with age differences to take the next step and get married.

“Our friends and acquaintances have always been happy for us, but of course we ignore all the weird looks and comments.

Edna's family has always supported us and saw the couple wed on July 8, 2005

The couple beamed as they posed in front of an organ, which Simon plays, on their wedding day

“Love is love and everyone should ignore what someone else says. Age is a state of mind, if you feel old, you are old.’

The grandmother of four bought Simon a couple bracelet and Simon got earrings with crystals for Edna.

Edna, a retired engineer, said, “We are still very much in love and keep our relationship alive through our little adventures.”

Edna said her daughter made their wedding cake and her son gave her away on their wedding day

Music: Simon is a talented retired organist, but he continues to pursue Edna with his musical prowess

They both share a passion for organ music and although Simon is retired he still plays at home

Edna's son is 57 and her grandchildren are older than Simon, but nobody cares.

Simon is a retired organist, but continues to court Edna with his musical prowess.

Before moving in together, Simon, who had never had a girlfriend, lived in Birmingham, the West Midlands.

They were supposed to be long-distance lovers, but couldn’t bear to be apart, so they moved in together after a few weeks.

Edna’s family has always supported us and saw the couple wed on July 8, 2005.

Edna said, “My daughter made our wedding cake and my son gave me away.

“He said at the wedding reception, ‘I’ve wanted to give my mother away all my life and this is the day before.’

“My son is 57. My grandchildren are more like Simon, but no one is paying attention.

“The people we live in are very warm and friendly – they’re not very judgmental, not that it’s anyone’s business.”

Love: Edna’s kids are the same age as her husband, but she said no one seems to mind anymore

Edna said, “When you love each other as much as Simon and I do, it’s pretty impossible to keep your hands off each other — let alone other bits of your anatomy.”

“We often have a kiss in line at the supermarket or pinch each other in the ass.

Simon added: “We are very lucky that we still have a great physical relationship.

“It’s really great that we can express our love publicly – not for other people, but for ourselves.

“It’s rare for a couple of any age to give each other a loving kiss or show their affection.”

Edna said it’s great that they can express their love publicly – not for other people, but for themselves