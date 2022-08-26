A couple were left petrified after a fox broke into their home and watched them sleep

A ‘petrified’ couple reveals that they woke up at night to find a fox that saw them sleeping after breaking into their house.

Beth Pinfield, of South Littleton, Worcestershire, woke up at 5am Monday morning thinking her cat was “making Salem lad” but after a panic attack saw a large fox peering through the darkness at her.

The 27-year-old woke boyfriend Liam Ibbotson to help her evict the unwanted guest, but his scream scared the fox.

Beth Pinfield, of South Littleton, Worcestershire, and her boyfriend Liam Ibbotson claim they were awakened by a fox who saw them sleeping after the four-legged intruder broke into their bedroom

The fox stormed into the bathroom, swept two shelves off the wall, knocked over plants and even urinated all over the floor, leaving a stench that lingered for days.

In a hilarious clip, the four-legged intruder can be seen sitting on the window sill of hairdresser’s apprentice Beth in the bathroom, surrounded by fallen plants, broken shelves and even Beth’s fake brown bottles.

After groundsman Liam, 28, shared the video on TikTok, it gained more than 4.3 million views and over 400,000 likes and comments.

Beth said, “At first it was on the bedroom window sill. I woke up, looked and I thought ‘is that a fox?’ I double checked.’

‘I thought I was dreaming. Our cat normally climbs on the windowsill so at first I thought ‘what the hell are the cats doing, they are making noise’, but it wasn’t the cat, it was a big fox.

“It’s not something you expect to wake up at five o’clock on a Monday morning.

“Liam was terrified to be honest. His first reaction was to yell at it. I had just woken him up at 5am and there was a fox staring at us.

“That scared the fox, so he stalked him into the bathroom and tried to find a way out.

“It totally destroyed the bathroom and god knows what else is out there because it still stinks, we can’t get rid of it.

“It knocked over some shelves in the bathroom, knocked over a plant and left an odor. I think it had a pee in the bathroom.

‘It’s not pleasant. We bleached it and all, but we can still smell it. It drives us crazy.’

The couple had just renovated their kitchen and made a makeshift cat flap for their 11-month-old black kitten, but had no idea other creatures would find their way inside.

They think the curious fox had squeezed its way through the cat flap or an open window, trotted through their kitchen and headed straight up the stairs.

Beth said, “We had literally just decorated the kitchen and I hoped it hadn’t destroyed the kitchen, but luckily it didn’t.

‘We have a cat flap that we had to build ourselves, so I don’t know if it got through there.

“It got there or we had a window open downstairs, it could have come through there.

“Our cat survived. The cat was more interested in guarding its food than in having a fox in the house.

“The fox just came up and watched us sleep. I don’t know how long it’s been there – that’s the disturbing part.’

Beth said, “This took half an hour as we tried to get the fox out. It remained in the bathroom on the windowsill.

“We tried to find a way to get him out, we tried to persuade him, but it didn’t work.

‘Where I live, the bathroom opens onto the roof of the kitchen. We managed to get it out when Liam had the courage to open the window next door and off it went.

“He jumped out of the bathroom, onto the roof, and into the yard. I wasn’t too happy about shoving my tan in the sink, there was fake tan all over too.

“I wasn’t very supportive to be honest, I just couldn’t keep myself together. Liam grabbed the broom and thought he could open the window with it.

“We thought it was quite funny that he talked to him, talked about the handle and the fox just looked at him.

“In the video he looks quite small, but he was actually quite big, about the size of a medium-sized dog.”

Commenting on his TikTok account, Liam added that he feared the fox was after their guinea pigs.

Liam wrote: ‘The best thing was my cat downstairs guarding his food. Looks like he had his priorities.

“I bravely opened the window by hand before the fox left a scent that still won’t go away.

‘So I opened the window to our kitchen extension and he screamed [threw] himself safely off the roof. We have guinea pigs, so I think he was after them.

“My girlfriend woke me up at 5 in the morning to tell me ‘there’s a fox’. I sat up and low and lo and behold, he just stared at me in the dark. I may have screamed and felt bad.

“So I got out of bed to turn on the light and open the doors downstairs. He didn’t get the hint and went to the bathroom.’