A costume design student celebrated her graduation in style by doing the splits

This college girl’s graduation entrance drove the crowd wild as she danced across the stage – before falling into the crevices.

Rosalba Mensah, 28, from London, graduated with a 2:1 in MA Costume Design for Performance from the London College of Fashion and wanted to ‘celebrate in style’.

The video, shot at the Royal Festival Hall by the University of the Arts London and posted to TikTok, has since been viewed by nearly 500,000 people online.

Rosalba said, “When I graduated from BA, I danced for about a second, but I thought I could have done a little more.”

“So this time for my master’s, I just went for it and did the splits!”

Rosalba did not practice the move beforehand and was ‘relieved’ that it had succeeded.

She added: ‘After that I realized I could have broken my dress! Fortunately that didn’t happen!’

While Rosalba thought she might hear a few cheers from her family in the audience, she didn’t expect such a huge response from the audience — or the internet.

She said: ‘The main thing that went through my mind at that moment was trying to locate my mom in the audience and see if she got it on camera!

“I woke up the next day to messages from my friends that I had gone viral on TikTok and I couldn’t believe it.”

Now that she has graduated, Rosalba hopes to pursue a career in fashion as a film costume designer.

Rosalba added: “I’m actually the first to get two degrees in my family.

“It’s a great feeling and I can’t wait to get to work – maybe one day I’ll have my own exhibition where people can see my costumes.”