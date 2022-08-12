A Conversation with the First Native Hawaiian Tourism Leader

So how do you rebuild tourism in a way that works for everyone?

Each island has developed its own action plan, so the answer to that question will be very island-specific. The committees that developed those plans were very diverse: you might have had a restaurant owner, a teacher, a hotel owner. The whole intent of that planning process was to give the community the opportunity to help design and define what a sustainable model of tourism might look like. But in general you have people who think that 6 million visitors a year is enough. And you’ll hear others say we can do another 10 million. So there’s that kind of tension in that debate, but there’s also an agreement to be open-minded and polite in the discussion.

“The White Lotus”, a TV show set in a fictional Hawaiian resort has been attracting a lot of attention lately. Have you seen the performance?

I watched the first episode and thought to myself, “This is completely ridiculous.” And then I couldn’t stop watching. My wife and I just got a little addicted to it as it came close to some of the experiences I’ve had. Knowing full well that there is a creative license in it, I thought they did a great job. Especially when the young woman has a discussion with the local man who is on the luau show and she acknowledges that the culture is being marginalized and she asks, “How could this happen?” Those are alarm bells that have been ringing here for quite some time. There’s a whole conversation going on about how people can build the capacity to provide authentic cultural experiences and gain financial benefit for themselves and their families – but without making people feel like they have to give up their own power.

How do you create cultural experiences for tourists who don’t feel exploitative?

People need to feel that their cultural identity and way of life is valued. And I’m optimistic about it because I believe the market will drive this change. You cannot fake culture; you can try, but you won’t succeed. So when the market starts asking for more authentic cultural experiences, it will make commercial sense. Because to shift a system of this scale, the commercial riders become really important.

What message would you like to share with visitors to Hawaii?

You know, local residents have a responsibility to receive visitors in an appropriate manner. Conversely, visitors have a responsibility to be aware that their destination is one’s home, one’s neighborhood, one’s community. Approaching travel that way will bring better experiences to both the visitor and the local resident, so I would encourage everyone to keep that in mind. And enjoy your mai tai at sunset! Do not forget that.

Paige McClanahana regular contributor to the Travel section, also hosts The better travel podcast.