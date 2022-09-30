A common refrigerant shows promise for metal recycling

Stetson and Wilson at work in the lab. Credit: Idaho National Laboratory



It is not uncommon in the scientific world for a process to have many unique applications. For example, researchers at the Idaho National Laboratory have taken a water treatment technology and adapted it for another environmentally important function: selectively separating rare earth elements and transition metals. This chemical process, recently described in a nature communication article, significantly reduces both the energy and product consumption associated with the recovery of rare earth elements.

Rare earth metals are a collection of chemically similar metallic elements that occur in nature in low concentrations and are difficult to separate from each other. They are valuable for their use in electric car engines, computer hard drives and wind turbines. Transition metals are a class of metals that are excellent conductors of heat and electricity, often with high melting points and unique structural properties, making them essential for the production of common alloys such as steel and copper, as well as lithium-ion battery cathodes.

Currently, most components containing these metals are simply thrown away. INL’s new method of extracting these valuable metals involves dimethyl ether, a gaseous compound that served as one of the first commercial refrigerants. It stimulates fractional crystallization – a process that divides chemicals according to their solubility – to separate rare earth elements and transition metals from magnet waste.

“This process starts with a magnet that is no longer usable, which is cut and ground into chips,” said Caleb Stetson, the project’s experimental leader. “The magnetic chips are then placed in a solution with lixiviants, a liquid used to selectively extract metals from the material. Once the desired metals have been leached from the material into the liquid, we can apply a treatment process.”

The dimethyl ether-driven process uses far less energy and pressure than traditional methods, which are typically performed at hundreds of degrees Celsius. Fractional crystallization can be performed at ambient temperatures and requires only slightly elevated pressures of about five atmospheres. In comparison, the pressure in an unopened 12 ounce can of soda is 3.5 atmospheres. The lower energy and pressure needs also save money.

The device used to filter out various chemical components in these used magnets. Credit: Idaho National Laboratory



Competing technologies also use added chemical “reagents” to drive precipitation and other separations, which inevitably become additional waste products with financial and environmental consequences. This is not the case with fractional crystallization based on dimethyl ether.

Aaron Wilson, the project’s principal investigator, chose dimethyl ether for its ease of recovery, overcoming a shortcoming of previous attempts to use solvents to achieve critical material separations. By reducing the pressure and recompressing the gas at the end of the experiment, the team can recover the solvent and reuse it in future cycles.

The process also has other benefits. “It can be difficult to adjust the temperature for evaporative crystallization, but this fractional crystallization process eliminates all of those challenges,” Stetson said. “For the process of separating different fractions from a metallic solution, we only need to adjust the temperature by 10 degrees.”

In developing this solvent-based waste-free metal recovery process, the team worked closely with some of the rare earth electrochemical recovery processes that already exist at INL. This includes the E-RECOV effort, which uses an electrochemical cell to efficiently recover metals from discarded electronics. Reducing the energy intensity and waste profile of the recovery of critical materials also has important implications for environmental justice. In recent decades, primary extraction such as mining and increasing the economic value of the product through strategic ore mining, mining and enrichment) has shifted to underdeveloped countries such as Congo, while energy-intensive downstream processing has moved to Asia. Much of this offshoring has been prompted by public distaste for “dirty” mineral extraction processes that take place in their backyards. Creating a cleaner method will facilitate the recovery of critical materials at home and abroad without exposing disadvantaged communities to hazardous conditions.

In addition, Wilson and his research team are working to address waste associated with synthetic gypsum production through a project for the National Alliance for Water Innovation. Synthetic gypsum, the source of nearly 30% of US drywall, is produced when washing sulfur oxides from flue gas to prevent acid rain. Their team isolates the waste from the production process using dimethyl ether. This treatment has the potential to create even more products from what was originally just an environmental problem.

The recovery of rare earth elements and transition metals “would not have been possible without INL’s collaboration within the Critical Materials Institute at the Ames National Laboratory,” Stetson said. “This has given us access to real-world materials and to conduct extensive lab-scale research.”

