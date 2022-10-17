A collective will to tackle global challenges needs more tools

The writer is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and advisor to Allianz and Gramercy

As the global financial crisis shook the world, government leaders came to Washington 14 years ago to compare notes and pave the way for policy actions that would take the global economy off the brink. Last week, policymakers in Washington once again met the global economy in rough waters that make the poorest most vulnerable to unfolding shocks.

But the recognition at the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank of the difficult battle ahead for so many has not led to the global policy momentum seen more than a decade ago.

Many policymakers shared common concerns about a global recession, inflation, debt, financial instability and the lack of proper policy coordination.

But with few new tools, let alone comprehensive solutions gaining traction around policy tables, there is little certainty about a follow-up like the G20 leaders’ summit in April 2009 that helped prevent major and long-lasting economic damage.

There were certainly no shortage of warning signs in the run-up to last week’s meetings. Inflation remained stubbornly high. Fears of a recession increased. The financial markets were volatile. The UK had experienced disruptions more familiar to struggling developing countries. And in its World Economic Outlook update, the IMF had just warned that “the worst is yet to come”.

There was also an active blame game. Most participants pointed the finger at the ill effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many of them also complained that the speed and magnitude of the US Federal Reserve’s catch-up interest rate hikes had exacerbated the disruptive strength of the dollar and boosted global yields.

The IMF was cited for errors in its supervisory and policy coordination role. The fund and the World Bank were pressured to do more for vulnerable developing countries. Added to this was the idea that, as in 2008, developed countries had once again become the main sources of volatility and systemic risk in the world.

With all that play, the mood in Washington was as grim as I remember from the October 2008 annual meetings.

In 2008, however, the analysis of major communal problems, the fear of even greater problems, and the respect for collective responsibility were catalysts for serious policy work. That culminated in British Prime Minister Gordon Brown being a quarterback at April’s G20 summit, which delivered a bold and coordinated policy response that averted a devastating global depression. Given the inadequacy of tools, much more will need to be done in the coming months to achieve a similar result this time around.

Top economic officials return to their capitals with the discouraged view that the global economy could slide into recession. Smooth functioning of global financial markets is not a given, and since debt is also a problem, the phenomenon of “little fires everywhere” is commonplace. likely to spread. And while there is a renewed urgent need for visionary global policy coordination from the G20, the ability to act is hampered by various geopolitical tensions.

Officials also believe that little can be done to stop the negative spillover effects of policies implemented by some of the world’s most systemically important policymakers. This is especially true when it comes to the Fed.

Many country officials, especially from the developing world, have gone home concerned that a deceased Fed has no choice but to continue an aggressive rate hike cycle that imposes one or more unpleasant policy options on them. These include: tightening monetary and fiscal policies beyond what the domestic economy would otherwise justify, depleting international reserves, allowing further depreciation of the currency contributing to inflation, and making it more difficult to repay international debts, and/or impose distortive exchange controls.

Important as it is, the most critical message from these annual gatherings is not that the global economy is entering treacherous times that threaten to be particularly damaging to the most vulnerable countries and the weakest members of society.

It is that collective action tools, mechanisms and frameworks are struggling; and that the need for each country to rely heavily on the individual aid they can muster will inevitably lead to a sub-optimal outcome for them and for the world as a whole. Hopefully, this will then serve as the beneficial catalyst that the October 2008 meetings have finally been.