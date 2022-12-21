‘A collective failing’: Bay Area mourns hundreds who died this year with nowhere to call home

They succumbed to heart disease, hypothermia and COVID-19. They were hit by trains and cars. They overdosed on board BART and in a storage room.

One man had been dead long enough that by the time he was found in a Los Gatos homeless camp, his body was so decomposed that no one could tell how he died.

They all had one thing in common: nowhere to call home.

On Wednesday, 246 handmade foam tombstones covered the plaza outside the Santa Clara County Building on West Hedding Street in San Jose, each with the name and age of someone who died before they could get off the street. The annual vigil, which took place on National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, was one of several commemorations held in recent weeks in the Bay Area at a time when the region’s homelessness crisis is growing — and so is the tragedy of people dying homeless.

Activists in San Francisco read nearly 300 names earlier this month at a candlelight vigil outside City Hall, honoring those who died this year and were either homeless or living in the beleaguered one-room hotels San Francisco uses as homeless housing. A ceremony last month honored nearly 100 homeless residents of Alameda and Santa Clara County who received assistance from nonprofit Abode Services.

According to the Coroner’s Bureau, 172 homeless people had died in Alameda County this year. The only consolation: that’s less than 196 last year.

Now entering its ninth year, the Santa Clara County vigil honors people who died from December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022. At last year’s commemoration, the number of headstones was nearly identical at 250.

“It’s a collective failure,” said Matt Mahan, mayor-elect of San Jose. “It’s an indictment of our society that allows people to live and die on the streets before their time.”

Jocelyne Benitez, her husband and her brother-in-law were there to honor their uncle, 67-year-old Ramiro Mejia Hernandez, who was found unconscious in San Jose’s Columbus Park last month.

“He would always illuminate everything. He was always dancing, playing music,” she said. “Now it’s so quiet.”

The family lost contact with Hernandez, who had lived in Sacramento and hadn’t seen him in three or four years. One day, out of the blue, they saw him on a local news segment about the Columbus Park homeless camp. The family went looking for him in the camp and once they found him, they welcomed him back into their lives. Hernandez regularly stopped by Benitez’s house and became close to her 4-year-old daughter. He was always eager to be of service, whether it was jumping up to help her run errands, clean the house, or do the gardening.

But try as they might, relatives couldn’t convince him to move in with them.

Last month, when Benitez returned from an out-of-town trip with her husband, Luis Mejia, she found a note on their front door. It belonged to Hernandez’s boyfriend and it said he was found dead.

“I almost passed out,” she said.

The family still doesn’t know how he died – they are waiting for more information from the medical examiner’s office.

Drugs were a factor in at least 68 deaths among homeless Santa Clara County residents this calendar year, with methamphetamine being the most common. At least seven people died by suicide, including a 27-year-old man who hanged himself in prison. The medical examiner’s office cited COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death in at least a dozen cases. One baby died in utero and another died after being born prematurely; both mothers had the virus. A 33-year-old man with schizophrenia was hit and killed by a train near the Stanford campus.

And the recent cold and rainy weather has been devastating, as December’s low temperatures have prompted frost warnings and set or nearly set records across the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara County is investigating seven deaths believed to be related to the cold — all of which occurred between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, when nighttime temperatures plummeted into the 30s. Four of the dead were homeless, including two people found last week in San Jose, said chief medical examiner Dr. Michelle Jorden. She did not want to give many details about the cases, as her office is still investigating.

Earlier this month, two men were found dead in a car in South San Francisco. Officials said it appears they burned charcoal or a similar substance in an attempt to keep warm, and were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

For Robert Aguirre, who was homeless off and on for two decades, the annual vigil is a sobering reminder of what could easily have happened to him. He used to live in the “Jungle,” an infamous former encampment along Coyote Creek, but found housing in 2014 and now works as an advocate for other displaced people.

“I’m very lucky,” he said. “Speechless. I’m just so lucky.”