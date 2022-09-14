A coherent growth strategy would be good news for sterling

The writer is an economist at Oxford University and London Business School, and author of ‘The Great Economists: How Their Ideas Can Help Us Today’

Last week, the pound fell to $1.14. This year alone, sterling has fallen 15 percent against the US dollar, to its lowest level since 1985. The exchange rate of the pound and the dollar has surpassed the lows reached in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic .

Against its trading partners, however, the pound bottomed out in October 2016. The pound’s weakness started with the financial crisis. After a brief and partial recovery, it fell to an all-time low after the Brexit referendum, about 30 percent below its January 2007 level.

Sterling’s weakness is therefore a reflection of the strong dollar and of the uncertain economic outlook. The former is beyond the control of UK policymakers, but the latter is not. The fate of the pound underlines the need to create a robust plan for economic growth.

In times of uncertainty, the dollar tends to strengthen as it is the world’s reserve currency. Also, dollar-denominated assets are purchased as a safe haven. The beginning of 2022 has seen significant shocks, most notably the Russian invasion of Ukraine which exacerbated the cost of living already underway due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

The US Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes have provided additional support to the dollar, while the tapering of quantitative easing further contributes to tighter monetary policy.

However, sterling’s weakness is not solely due to the strong dollar. The pound has still not recovered to pre-crisis levels. That period of slow recovery was interrupted by the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, followed by Covid-19.

New data shows that the economic impact of the pandemic was worse than originally estimated. The Office for National Statistics has cut Britain’s gross domestic product to an 11 per cent contraction for 2020, the biggest drop in national output since 1709 and the worst among the G7 countries.

What has also weighed heavily on the pound is the forecast protracted recession. The Bank of England expects the economy to contract for 15 months from the last quarter of the year. That is longer than the average recession and comparable to the protracted downturn that followed the 2008 crisis. Worryingly, the bank estimates that growth is expected to be “very weak by historical standards”, so that the economy will see the economy in the third quarter of 2008. 2025 would be 0.8 percent smaller than before the pandemic.

A consequence of a weak pound is more expensive imports. The UK is an open economy with a relatively high trade-to-GDP ratio. As BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has emphasized, about 80 percent of inflation is due to global factors. A weak pound thus contributes to the cost of imports, contributing to inflation being higher than the rest of the G7 as more inflation is imported.

The new government has emphasized that economic growth is central to its fiscal and regulatory plans. Such plans should increase investment and productivity growth, and the two are related. Business investment was about 10 percent of GDP, compared to 13 percent in France, Germany and the US, all of which have higher productivity growth.

Investment in the UK remains about 9 percent below pre-pandemic levels and 8 percent below early 2016 levels before the EU referendum, reflecting high levels of business uncertainty. Reducing uncertainty through a clear economic strategy would go a long way towards increasing productivity and thus economic growth.

While the weak pound reflects the strong dollar, it is also an indicator of how markets view the UK’s outlook. As the new government embarks on a pro-growth agenda, its success can first be seen in sterling’s response.