‘A clear message’: UN council demands end to violence in historic Myanmar vote

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow does not view the situation in Myanmar as a threat to international peace and security and therefore believes that the UN Security Council should not deal with the situation. Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, photographed in December 2019. Credit:AP For five decades, Myanmar languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Suu Kyi’s emergence as leader in the 2015 election, the international community responded by lifting most of the sanctions and pouring investment into the country. That ended with the military’s coup d’état on February 1, 2021 after the November 2020 elections, with Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party winning overwhelmingly and the military disputing the outcome as fraudulent. The takeover was met with massive public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance that some UN experts have characterized as civil war.

Last month, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights-monitoring organization, said more than 16,000 people had been detained on political charges in Myanmar since the military took over. More than 13,000 of those arrested remained in custody. The association said at least 2,465 civilians have been killed since taking over in 2021, though the number is believed to be much higher. Loading Much of the international community, including Myanmar’s fellow members in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has expressed frustration at the hard line the generals have taken in opposing reforms. Myanmar’s rulers agreed in April 2021 to an ASEAN five-point plan to restore peace and stability to the country, but the military has made little effort to implement the plan. The plan calls for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between all parties involved, mediation of the dialogue process by an ASEAN Special Envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels and a visit to Myanmar by the Special Envoy of the association to meet all parties involved . Current UN Special Envoy Noeleen Heyzer and ASEAN Special Envoy Prak Sokhonn, a Cambodian minister, both visited Myanmar, but neither were allowed to meet Suu Kyi. The draft resolution “recognizes ASEAN’s central role in helping to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Myanmar” and encourages the international community to support ASEAN’s efforts, including in implementing the five-point consensus.