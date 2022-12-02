A cat chases a rat from the Xmas tree and panics the family

This is the horrifying moment when a rat rushed out from under a Christmas tree, sending a family into a panic and reaching for an air rifle.

The family had been enjoying an evening in their living room when they saw something move in the tree, shaking the festive lights and decorations.

Suddenly, the brown-gray rodent appeared from under the branches and made a breakout across the living room floor into the family’s kitchen.

As screams filled the room, footage of the surprise encounter – believed to be captured in the US and posted to TikTok – showed the family’s cat chasing after the rat – nearly catching it in its clutches.

Here’s the horrifying moment a rat scurried out from under a Christmas tree, sending a family into a panic and reaching for an air rifle — and a cat chasing after it

In the video, the family’s parents can be heard cheering their pet, and the near-miss encounter was enough to deter the rat from going further into the house.

The rodent narrowly escaped the cat’s clutches, turned and darted back to the safe haven of the Christmas tree, running up its trunk.

Zooming in close to the tree, video filmed by the family showed the rat hidden among the branches of the tree, presumably thinking it was safe.

But the family had other ideas with footage showing the parents going on the offensive and arming themselves with weapons to deal with the invasive rodent.

You can hear the family’s parents cheering for their pet, but the near-miss encounter was enough to deter the rat (pictured) from moving further into the house. The rodent narrowly escaped the cat’s claws, turned and darted back to the safe haven of the Christmas tree, running up its trunk

The couple put on shoes for protection and grabbed a broom, wielded by the father, and an air rifle, wielded by the mother. In the video uploaded to their TikTok page littlebluehouse_lbh, the father can be seen climbing atop a dresser and urging his wife to take the fatal shot

The couple donned shoes for protection—the mother in thick leather boots and the father in sneakers—and seized a broom, wielded by the father, and an air rifle, wielded by the mother.

In the video uploaded to their TikTok page littlebluehouse_lbh, the father can be seen climbing atop a dresser and urging his wife to take the fatal shot.

In the chaotic scenes that follow, the pair are shown screaming as they chase the rat across the room. The father is seen swinging the broom at the rat as he tries to stop it from speeding across the floor, while the mother shoots at it.

Finally they seem to catch the rat in the corner of the room. The mother aims the gun – with questionable technique – at the rodent. She seems to miss with her first shit, but calms herself down for a second.

The mother leans over a table, aims, fires and cheers triumphantly. “Have it on the neck,” you hear her scream in the chaotic images

She leans closer over a table, takes aim, fires and cheers triumphantly. “I got it on the neck,” you can hear her scream, before running off to comfort a crying child who can be heard in the background.

The family posted the video to their TikTok channel. It has since garnered over 4 million views and over 80,000 likes. ‘We had a rat in our Christmas tree!!! Check those Christmas boxes, people!’ They wrote.

Users flooded the comments praising the couple, particularly noting the mother’s willingness to get her hands dirty.

“I loved how she took care of things and he screamed on top of the dresser,” one user wrote. Another said, “Can we talk about the fact that Mum takes care of things and Mr. floats for life.” A third praised the couple’s relative calmness. “You are so calm I would set my house on fire,” they said.