A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden’s outreach

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fistfight with Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses.

Biden’s awkward meeting with Mohammed bin Salman in July was a humiliating attempt to restore relations with the world’s most influential oil power at a time when the US. sought his help in countering the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting rise in oil prices.

That blow three months ago was followed this week by a slap in the face to Prince Mohammed: a major oil production cut by OPEC producers and Russia that threatens to support oil producer Russia in its war in Ukraine, driving up inflation and pushing gas prices back into the toward voter-causing levels just before the US midterm elections, undermining the election prospects of Biden and Democrats.

Asked about Saudi Arabia’s move, Biden told reporters on Thursday it was “a disappointment, and it says there are problems” in the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia.

A number of Democrats in Congress called on the US to respond by withdrawing its decades-old supply of weapons and US military protection to Saudi Arabia, accusing Prince Mohammed had stopped defending Saudi Arabia’s side. of a more than 70-year-old strategic company. The relationship is based on the US protecting the kingdom from its outside enemies, and Saudi Arabia supplying global markets with enough oil to keep them stable.

New Jersey Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski called the cuts to oil production “a hostile act” and led two other lawmakers to pass legislation that would take US troops and Patriot missile batteries out of the kingdom.

The US currently has no plans to withdraw military personnel or equipment from Saudi Arabia, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Thursday.

Congress and the government responded to the announcement of a more-than-expected cut of 2 million barrels per day by the OPEC-plus group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The production cut is likely to push up prices and bolster the oil revenues that Russia is using to continue its war in Ukraine, despite US-led international sanctions, and further shake up a global economy already struggling with short-term energy supplies.

Saudi oil minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, a half-brother of the crown prince, insisted during the OPEC-plus session that there was no “warfight” in the action. But he smiled when he separately told Arabic-speaking reporters that oil producers “keep the world on its toes.”

As a candidate, Biden had made a passionate pledge to make the Saudi royal family an “outcast” over human rights abuses, most notably the assassination by Saudi officials of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 .

US intelligence has formally concluded that Prince Mohammed, who exercises much of power in Saudi Arabia in place of his elderly father, King Salman, had ordered or authorized Khashoggi’s assassination.

As president, Biden disappointed human rights defenders when he chose not to directly punish Prince Mohammed, citing his high position in the kingdom and the US’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Then the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February exacerbated the already tight global oil market, pushing up gasoline prices and inflation in general. Ally Israel and some in the government argued that smooth relations between Riyadh and Washington should be the US priority.

As US prices rose at the pump and Biden’s polls fell further, senior government officials began to commute to the Gulf in an attempt to assuage Prince Mohammed’s anger at Biden’s campaign comments and US findings on the assassination of Khashoggi. That led to Biden making his first visit as president to Saudi Arabia in July, cementing the presidential prestige behind the effort to get US-Saudi relations and global oil supplies back on track.

In Jeddah, Biden stopped offering a long-awaited handshake. Instead, Biden, who looked more frail and stooped compared to Prince Mohammed, who is in his late thirties, leaned forward to offer an unusual punch. Prince Mohammed answered it. Every smile on the faces of the two men as they touched their knuckles was fleeting.

Critics deplored Biden’s assistance to a prince accused of ordering the imprisonment, kidnapping, torture and murder of those, even royal members and relatives, who oppose him or express differing views.

Even if “you’re not willing to use the sticks with MBS, don’t give up the carrots for free,” Khalid al Jabri, the son of a former Saudi minister of state, Saad al Jabri, said Thursday, using the initials of the Prince.

The senior al Jabri accuses Prince Mohammed of sending an assassination squad after him in 2018 and of detaining two of his children to try to force his return. Prince Mohammed directly denies wrongdoing, although he says that as Saudi leader he takes responsibility for the events that await him.

Khalid al Jabri, who like his father now lives in exile, made an argument echoed by rights advocates, democratic legislators and others:

“That’s a major flaw of Biden’s policy so far, that in this kind of US-Saudi rapprochement it’s been skewed, it’s been a one-way street. And that doesn’t work for MBS.”

He mentioned the way President Donald Trump dealt with the oil market turmoil in 2020, when Prince Mohammed and Russian President Vladimir Putin flooded the global market with cheap oil, forcing US producers of more expensive shale oil to their knees. Trump ended it with some phone calls and, according to some news reports, an indirect threat to Saudi Arabia’s US-provided security.

“Trump didn’t have to take the plane to Saudi Arabia, he didn’t have to like selling weapons. He didn’t have to punch his fists,” said Khalid al Jabri. “He’s a bully who knew how to deal with another bully.”

Saudi Arabia has taken a number of steps that have benefited the US since Biden’s visit. Saudi Arabia was one of the middlemen that recently won the release of two Americans and other foreigners imprisoned by Russia while fighting for Ukraine. And OPEC-plus saw a modest increase in oil production shortly after the visit.

However, much sharper cuts in oil production since then have offset that, even before this week. Prince Mohammed and other Saudi officials have also maintained warm contacts with Russian officials outwardly.

And rights advocates point to a string of decades-long prison sentences handed down to Saudi men and women for the lenient freedom of expression, especially tweets, since Biden’s visit.

In November, the Biden administration will have to decide whether to make another major concession to the prince. A US court has set that deadline for the US to determine whether it agrees or disagrees with Prince Mohammed’s lawyer that the prince has legal immunity from a lawsuit in US federal court over Khashoggi’s murder.

Lawmakers are slated to leave Washington until after the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and when they return, they will focus on funding federal agencies for the full fiscal year through September 2023. And the other two lawmakers are small.

Rising gas prices would be bad news for Democrats heading into the latter part of the midterm elections, while Republicans are eager to capitalize on decades of high inflation and rising cost of living, with high gas prices a constant reminder as voters fill their tanks.

Senator Dick Durbin, the second-highest Democrat in the Senate, had one of the most scathing responses to OPEC’s announcement.

“From unanswered questions about 9/11 and the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, to conspiring with Putin to punish the US with higher oil prices, the Saudi royal family has never been a reliable ally to our nation. It’s time for our foreign policy to envision a world without their alliance,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Chris Megerian in Washington and Jill Colvin in New York City contributed.

