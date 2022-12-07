A bull attacks an 82-year-old man while he was trying to flee from the animal in Ontinyent

People are heard screaming as the man’s limp body hits the pavement

This is when an elderly man is gored and thrown in the air by a raging bull

This is when an 82-year-old man is thrown into the air and lands with a thud after being attacked and then gored by a bull he was trying to flee.

The incident took place on Sunday during the Bou en Corda (Bull on a rope) festivities in Ontinyent, in the Spanish region of Vall d’Albaida.

Footage shows revelers of the lone bull running through the city streets.

But the older man is unable to defeat the rampaging beast, which charges at him horns first, throwing him into the air and against a wall.

The crowd is shown as the bull approaches (left). When the inhabitants disperse, an 82 old man is left in the path of the bull (right)

The Zero charges horns first at the older man, throwing him into the air and against a wall. The bull continues to butt him until he is pulled away by the rope tied around his neck (right). The man was taken to hospital with trauma to the front of his head and his left occipital lobe, as well as a cut to his left hand

People can be heard screaming as the man’s limp body falls to the pavement with a thud.

The bull continues to butt him until he is pulled away by the rope tied around his neck.

The man was taken to hospital with trauma to the front of his head and his left occipital lobe, as well as a cut to his left hand.

At the time of reporting, he was in hospital. Local media described his condition as ‘serious’.

The Aragonese Spanish tradition, practiced in several towns in the Torís region, involves people trying to take the bull to different houses in the town, always tied with a rope.

Also over the weekend, a 60-year-old woman ended up in hospital after tripping and bumping her knee during the festivities.

A 16-year-old woman was treated for a cut to her right knee and a cut to her lower lip when the first bull was released. Levant.

Researcher Rosa Fernandez found last year that 34.7 percent of the Spanish population supported bull festivities and wanted to keep them, 44.1 percent were against and wanted them banned by law, and 21.2 percent were against but didn’t want to. that they were banned. .

“The question is not what that old man did there, but who put a bull on a public road and gave the mob permission to corner, frighten and enrage him,” said one social media user in The Spanish.

“This country is still determined not to enter the 21st century.”

Other users also disapproved of the practice, which saw six people die in bullring festivities in the Spanish region of Valencia in 2022 alone.

“Abolish these atrocities now,” said another user.

“Until these expressions of primitive scammers are banned, we will continue to be ashamed,” said a third.