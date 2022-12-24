A Brooklyn woman is suing ex-New York City mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on an uneven sidewalk

A Brooklyn woman is suing former New York mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on an uneven sidewalk outside his Park Slope property and knocked four dental crowns out of her mouth.

Carole Kolb-King, 69, last week sued de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, over the June injury she sustained while walking to the post office.

The 69-year-old was on her way to mail a check to her cousin from her Windsor Terrace home when her foot got caught in the hole outside the de Blasio’s 11th Street property.

Kolb-King landed on her face and left knee, knocking out four dental crowns and tearing her meniscus, the lawsuit she filed Friday said.

Brooklyn woman Carol Kolb-King (pictured), 69, is suing former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on an uneven sidewalk outside his Park Slope property and knocked four dental crowns out of her mouth

The lawsuit against de Blasio (right) and his wife, Chirlane McCray (left), over the June injury states that she was walking to the post office at the time

“He took care of his house about as well as he took care of the town for eight years,” Kolb-King told the newspaper. Daily news.

She claims that de Blasio and McCray knew or should have known that the sidewalk was cracked and uneven and they were obligated to repair it.

“Suddenly my foot got stuck in this little piece of sidewalk that had an inch or more gap,” she recalls.

“My foot got caught and I fell forward and landed on my left knee and on my face. I was all bloodied and someone nearby called 911. I was going crazy.”

The property named in Kolb-King’s lawsuit is one of two properties the former mayor owns in the area, the Daily News reported.

The lawsuit filed in the Brooklyn Supreme Court also names the city and two neighbors of the de Blasio estate, retired judge Margaret Cammer, and her partner Joan Snyder, a well-known artist whose work has hung in the Museum of Modern Art.

Kolb-King said she will need a series of dental procedures and will also receive physical therapy for her injured knee. She estimates the ordeal has cost her at least $5,000 so far

The lawsuit filed in Brooklyn’s Supreme Court also names the city and two neighbors of the de Blasio estate (pictured), retired judge Margaret Cammer and her partner Joan Snyder

Kolb-King said she will need a series of dental procedures and will also receive physical therapy for her injured knee. She estimates the ordeal has cost her at least $5,000 so far.

“I just think De Blasio wasn’t taking care of his property,” Kolb-King’s attorney Ezra Glaser told the outlet.

“Whether he’s liable or not, he still could have had the sidewalk outside his house repaired. I believe that situation has existed for some time.’

Kolb-King’s husband died in 2014, for the past 28 years the Windsor Terrace resident had been an activity therapist at a Brooklyn mental institution.

“I had just gotten these crowns in the front of my mouth a year or two ago,” she said.

“I thought I’d have them forever.”

De Blasio served as mayor from 2014 to 2021 and failed to secure a seat in Congress after handing over his role to Eric Adams.

The former mayor owes nearly $320,000 determined by the city’s Department of Investigation for abusing his NYPD security detail. De Blasio is photographed at his last mayoral press conference in December 2021

The deeply unpopular Democrat took a stand with Harvard after announcing his candidacy for Congress in May.

He then retired in July when it became clear he had no chance of winning.

The former mayor, who ran up $2.5 million in debt, has yet to pay taxpayers the nearly $320,000 the city’s Department of Investigations determined he owes for misusing his NYPD security credentials.

The call to lock down his $113,131-a-year pension comes after investigators determined he had improperly misused the city’s resources when he took his NYPD security detail with him during his failed presidential run in August 2019.

The investigation found that the NYPD spent at least $319,794 on surveillance of him while he was out of state on the campaign trail.

He used his security detail while attending a Boston Red Sox game in California and “occasionally” had his guards transport his presidential campaign staff.

He was also accused of having city agents run errands on his behalf, including driving his son and helping his daughter move.