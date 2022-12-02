A British hit-and-run driver killed a Swedish mother in Cyprus by hitting and running has been sentenced to double his sentence

<!–

A British man who beat and killed a Swedish mother in Ayia Napa after smoking cannabis and drinking has been given a double sentence by a Cypriot court.

Manraj Singh Sidhu, 26, was five times over the legal limit for drunk driving and had cannabis in his blood when he hit Camilla-Christina Pamdahl, 46, on May 4.

Sidhu, from Shefford in Hertfordshire, was originally sentenced to just one year in prison, but the sentence was appealed following outrage from Mrs Pamdahl’s family.

Cyprus’s high court said the judges had “unanimously accepted the appeal for the insufficiency” of the sentence and decided to double it to two and a half years.

Ms Pamdahl, 46, was staying in Cyprus with her five-year-old daughter and had just left their family resort to buy food when she was killed

“The prison sentence was increased to two and a half years, sending the right message to society that provocative, selfish driving leading to the loss of life must be dealt with severely,” the island’s attorney general said.

Sidhu had been drinking and smoking in Ayia Napa on the day in question before hitting Mrs Pamdahl in a pedestrian crossing with a rented dune buggy.

The collision happened at around 6:30 pm local time on the main lane of the infamous party resort as Sidhu was trying to overtake another vehicle.

Ms. Pamdahl, who came from Gothenburg, had arrived in Cyprus with her daughter on April 29 for a week’s holiday and was staying at the Sunwing Family resort, which is owned by Sweden.

She had left her five-year-old daughter at the children’s club of the hotel she was staying in so she could visit a local supermarket.

Ms Pamdahl was beaten as she crossed the road outside the hotel before being rushed to Famagusta Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Sidhu fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested around 11:30 PM the same day after police captured CCTV footage of him.

He was taken to court with handcuffs and a sling where he pleaded guilty to causing death by a reckless or dangerous act, driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident and not reporting it.

The case was rushed through the courts and in June he was sentenced to 12 months in prison and an 18-month driving ban.

Louis Misseris, owner of the Sunwing Family resort, told MailOnline at the time, “It’s very sad. I saw the accident when I arrived and saw that the road was blocked by the police.

‘I decided to check if it wasn’t one of our guests, because the zebra crossing is just outside the hotel and the police couldn’t say anything at first.

Sidhu fled from the scene of the crash, on Ayia Napa’s main strip, but was tracked down five hours later and dragged to court following a police call

The rental buggy had overtaken a stationary car before fatally hitting Pamdahl at a pedestrian crossing on Nissi Avenue in Ayia Napa

“After about an hour, one of the kids club staff told us that a little girl hadn’t been picked up and that’s when we realized the victim was one of our guests.

‘The police gave us the name and we checked and she was staying with us – she had arrived the Friday before and should have left a week later.

“She had just jumped at the chance to go shopping and left her daughter at the club for a few minutes. It’s very sad. The next day the father came to pick her up and take her back to Sweden.

“We informed the guests about what had happened and everyone was shocked. We’re thinking about putting up some flowers in the next few days.”

Ayia Napa is known for attracting partying British tourists every summer.