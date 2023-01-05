A British couple who died in a helicopter crash in Australia were visiting family they hadn’t seen in years

The British newlyweds who died in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Australia had arrived in the country days before the tragedy to visit relatives they hadn’t seen for years due to the Covid pandemic, their heartbroken family revealed today.

Ron and Diane Hughes, aged 65 and 57, were two of four victims who died Monday when the two helicopters collided in front of hundreds of horrified tourists on Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Mr and Mrs Hughes, who married in August and are described by their family as a ‘fun loving couple’, had arrived in Australia last week to visit Mr Hughes’ daughter, Jane Manns, and his grandchildren.

In an emotional tribute, their family said the “generous and loyal” couple were “loved and adored by everyone they met,” adding that they were still “struggling to come to terms with their loss.”

Ron and Diane Hughes, aged 65 and 57 (pictured together on their wedding day), were two of four victims who died Monday when helicopters collided in front of hundreds of shocked tourists on Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Two crashed helicopters sit on the sand on Monday in a collision near Seaworld, on Australia’s Gold Coast

Officials have said the deadly crash near Sea World occurred less than 20 seconds after a helicopter took off from a sandbar and collided with another plane landing at the same time.

Mr and Mrs Hughes, of Neston, Cheshire, were killed along with British pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40, and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36. Tadros’ ten-year-old son was recovered from the wreckage and is in critical condition at the Hopital.

Two other people on board – Winnie De Silva, 33, and nine-year-old Leon – were also hospitalized. Of the six occupants in the other helicopter flown by Michael James, five suffered minor injuries, while one left the scene unharmed.

“We are deeply saddened and still in a state of shock by the events that unfolded on Monday,” Mr and Mrs Hughes’ family said in a statement to the Liverpool Echo.

“Ron and Diane arrived last week, visiting our family on the Gold Coast after being separated by Covid over the past few years.

“They were the most generous, loyal, fun-loving couple who had a zest for life and were loved and adored by everyone they met.

“Tragedies like this happen to ‘other people’ and we all have a hard time coming to terms with our loss.

“They leave a huge hole in our family and will be survived by parents, brothers, sons, daughters and their cheeky grandchildren.”

The family thanked first responders, emergency services and Sea World employees for their efforts to save the couple.

The family thanked first responders, emergency services and Sea World employees for their efforts to save the couple. Pictured: Emergency services move a body from the scene of a helicopter crash near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, on Monday

How the tragedy unfolded in just 20 seconds

They also said their thoughts were with everyone and they were praying for the recovery of those survivors still in hospital.

‘Finally the outpouring of love from our friends, family and the Gold Coast community has touched us all and will never be forgotten,’ they added.

Following the incident, Diane’s brother Dave Boyce wrote on Facebook: ‘For those unaware my sister and her husband were involved in the Gold Coast helicopter crash yesterday.

“We also want to thank you all for the love and support we have received. We are truly humbled at this heartbreaking time.”

The fatal crash occurred just 20 seconds after the bottom plane took off and the two Eurocopter EC130s collided about 75 meters above the ground.

Mr and Mrs Hughes, of Neston, Cheshire, were killed along with British pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40, (pictured) and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36

Vanessa Tadros (left) died instantly in the helicopter crash, but her son Nicholas (right) survived and is in critical condition in hospital

As the first helicopter gained altitude, it collided with the second plane, which appeared to be descending.

The whirling rotors of the first helicopter tore into the cabin of the second, shattering the glass cockpit just inches from the pilot and passengers inside.

Witnesses said they saw a terrifying cloud of broken glass and debris explode as the two planes collided in mid-air.

The devastating force of the impact ruptured the lower helicopter’s rotor unit and gearbox, causing it to immediately spiral out of control.

It turned upside down and crashed to the ground below, crashing into a sand bar, killing the pilot, Mr and Mrs Hughes and Mrs Tadros on impact.

James, meanwhile, managed to land his plane upright on a sandbar between Sea World and the Gold Coast’s popular Broadwater beach. It meant that five of his helicopter’s six occupants suffered minor injuries, while one left the scene unharmed.

Winne and Leon de Silva (pictured) were rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Both have since stabilized

The Sea World pilot has been hailed as a ‘hero’ for saving the lives of his five passengers – couples Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle and Edward Swart, and a tourist from Western Australia.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the incident with help from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the families of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with local authorities.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his thoughts were with the victims of the incident.

“Australia is shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident on the Gold Coast today,” he said in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest condolences go out to those who are grieving.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted that it was an “unthinkable tragedy”.

She said: “My deepest condolences go out to each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident.”