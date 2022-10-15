A bridge too far for Baeed as he finishes fourth at Qipco Champion Stakes

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It was supposed to be a podium for an outstanding champion to gallop with one last virtuoso performance, but for Baaeed the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot proved a bridge too far.

More precisely, it was Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge that broke Baaeed’s unbeaten record as he went on to win the £1.3million main event of British Champions Day.

The shocking victory of the Richard Kingscote-ridden 10-1 shot was compounded by the fact that Baaeed didn’t even make the top three and crossed the winning line in fourth, a length and three quarters down.

Baeed finished fourth in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot before retiring

Baaeed didn’t even beat his William Haggas-trained stable mate My Prospero, who finished third, one nose behind runner-up Adayar.

Jockey Jim Crowley’s quick response was that Baaeed got stuck in the soft ground. He said: ‘That kick that normally wasn’t there, just wasn’t there. Simple as that. It was rough weather. Every time I’ve gone for him in the past, the response has been immediate, but I pushed the button and he wasn’t there.”

Haggas said, “It’s a little run down, but he’s still a very good horse. I am sad for him and all his connections and everyone on the yard who worked tirelessly to get him there. It just didn’t happen, but that’s horse racing. Jim thought it was the ground, but I’ll have to look at it again. I tend not to make a review right away. All I know is that he didn’t win. Let’s hope this is wiped out of people’s minds soon.”

However you cut it, Baaeed ran way below his best. The first reaction from BHA handicapped Dominic Gardiner-Hill, whose ratings had made him the best horse since Frankel 10 years ago, was that Baaeed had run at least 14 pounds in his best form.

Bay Bridge, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, turned out to be the winner in the Champion Stakes

The suggestion that the ground was producing results – an annual issue at this fall meeting – was supported by winners with odds of 80-1 and 33-1, placing horses with prizes of 50-1, 80-1 and 150-1.

After getting into a challenging position on the home corner, Baaeed came straight home as a Ford Fiesta rather than the Ferrari he had resembled when he won his previous 10 starts.

The defeat means that Baaeed, who is now retiring from the Shadwell Stud that bred and raced him, will not stand next to the mighty Frankel as unbeatable. But he can still rightly be named alongside Turf greats such as Brigadier Gerard, Dancing Brave, Shergar and his father Sea The Stars, whose reputation was not tarnished by a blemish on their records.

Jockey Jim Crowley’s quick response was that Baaeed got stuck in the soft ground

For Bay Bridge, it was a second big win of the season for Kingscote and Stoute after their Derby success with Desert Crown. Bold said, “We thought the favorite was unbeatable — or I was — but I thought he had a good chance of finishing second.”

The remainder of Qipco Champions Day was largely in the hands of Frankie Dettori, who won the Fillies & Mares Stakes with John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn and the Champions Sprint Stakes with Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross, who is tied for the Breeders’ Cup .

The winning trophies on Champions Day were presented by Camilla, Queen Consort

It has been a season of ups and downs for the 51-year-old Italian, who had a disappointing Royal Ascot, lost the ride on the great stayer Stradivarius and briefly broke away from the stable in Gosden. But he finished strong, saying, ‘Overall, I can’t complain. You can never have the perfect season. I’m not retiring yet!’

Emily Upjohn will be back next season, as will the Dettori ridden Inspiral, who broke the start in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes won by Roger Varian-trained Bayside Boy.

The winning trophies, presented last year by the late Queen during her final performance at a British racecourse, were enthusiastically presented by the Queen Consort.

A sign, the sport will hope that the royal passion for the sport lives on.