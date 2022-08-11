A bottle of this fake tan sells every 30 seconds and it ‘gives skin a sun-kissed glow’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, MailOnline earns an affiliate commission.

Want a tan without going on vacation? Look no further than Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam. A popular choice for a golden glow all year round, one bottle is sold every 30 seconds worldwide. And it’s for sale.

Whether you’re a self-tanning guru or looking for a bronzed complexion with a flawless streak-free finish, now’s your chance as Coco & Eve is offering a 30 percent discount self-tanner bundles.

Vegan and formulated with 100 percent natural DHA, the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is packed with botanicals and amino acids for a healthy-looking natural tan that lasts up to two weeks. Featuring a tropical Balinese mango and guava scent (no cookie smell or traditional fake brown here!), this bundle comes complete with the best-selling color band, vegan kabuki brush and soft velvet mitt for effortless application. Store

A popular choice for a golden glow all year round, one bottle of Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is sold worldwide every 30 seconds

The Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is available in Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark shades and ‘gives the skin a sun-kissed glow’ without the harmful UV rays.

The reach aims not only to give users a glow, but also to blur blemishes, target the dimples in the skin and hydrate your complexion, thanks to its list of 100 percent natural ingredients.

Vegan and formulated with 100 percent natural DHA (the ingredient in fake tanning products that colors the skin).

Developed in just two hours with color guide technology for an even finish, Coco & Eve’s fake tan has sold out more than four times since launch, and with over 2,300 perfect reviews on the brand’s site, it’s safe to say people love this stuff .

A shopper called the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam ‘the best self-tanner ever’ and claimed it ‘better than most spray tans’, adding that it ‘looks so natural’ and makes their skin ‘so soft’.

‘Awesome! I love this stuff,’ a second reviewer shared. ‘The scent is light and clean. The coverage is simple, but also soft and smooth – no streaks!

Packed with botanicals and amino acids, the range is not only designed to give users a glow, but it also tackles dimpled skin and hydrates your complexion (pictured before and after)

As well as giving users a glow, the range aims to blur blemishes, tackle dimples and hydrate your complexion, thanks to its 100 percent natural ingredient list.

Camouflaged my skin to make it look more youthful and less bumpy. Big score!’

A third agreed, writing: ‘Fake tan of dreams. I never write reviews but this color deserves one. It really is the best color/easiest to use color I’ve come across.’

Coco & Eva was founded by an Australian expat in Bali, Emily, who spent countless vacations exploring the island paradise where she came up with the idea to launch a beauty line featuring Bali’s raw virgin coconuts.

Today, whether it’s tanning, body or hair care products, Coco & Eve makes sure to source only the finest tropical Balinese ingredients – whether that’s coconut oil, cocoa, mangoes, papayas, or guava.