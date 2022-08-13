A Biden win and a bet on America’s future

“My instinct is that these don’t lead to transformative cases on the scale of Social Security, Securities Exchange Act, Federal Housing Administration, Civil Rights Act of ’64,” said David M. Kennedy, a historian at Stanford University and the author of “Freedom From Fear: The American People in Depression and War, 1929-1945.”



“They’re just not in that league,” he said.

Kennedy noted that Mr. Roosevelt had a broad majority in Congress, while Mr. Biden’s party is barely in control — and with deep internal disagreements.

“The current Democratic Party is much more divided with all kinds of divisions,” said Mr. Kennedy. “It turns out to be very, very difficult to get that body of Democrats in both chambers to legislate coherently.”

“The package is much smaller, more modest and that was to be expected,” he added.

Mr Biden’s achievements – even shrunken in the eyes of some – could also prove to be his legislative high-water mark. After the final votes were counted, Mr. Biden made a video call with his longtime adviser, Steve Ricchetti, to congratulate a few dozen staffers in the Roosevelt Room.

The president, who is vacationing in South Carolina, told them they had changed the world and made a difference to American families, a government official said.

But even as the White House celebrated the legislation on Friday, the final deal was largely signed by Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Majority Leader, and two centrist Democrats who were stallholders, Senators Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema. from Arizona. In an emailed statement on Friday, Mr Manchin’s office strongly took credit for the legislative victory, announcing the House’s approval of the “Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act.”