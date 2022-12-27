A Bay Area mom installed an app to chat with her 7-year-old son over the holidays. The girl ended up sending her address to a sex offender

OAKLAND — A 66-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for persuading a 7-year-old girl to post child pornography after communicating with her through a messaging app and saying “I love you” and asking to be her boyfriend.

Darryl Badzinski was transferred December 2 to the Bureau of Prisons system and is currently serving his sentence at FCI Milan in Michigan. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to receiving child pornography and has a prior conviction for sexually abusing a family member that placed him on a sex offender registry at the time of this offense.

US District Judge Jon Tigar handed down the sentence.

The victim had been using a Tango chat app, created by her mother so they could talk while she was visiting a loved one out of state. But Badzinski ended up sending the girl a message, showing her photos of himself masturbating and urinating, and asking for photos of her private parts. He described various sexual acts he wanted to perform in graphic detail, called her “honey buns” and clicked on an ad for an East Bay apartment after learning she lived there, according to prosecutors.

During their conversations, the girl sent Badzinski a map of her house, according to court records. She allegedly also talked about wanting to “be friends with your friends.”

In a sentencing memorandum calling for a 15-year prison term, Assistant US Attorney Marja-Liisa Overbeck called the crime “extremely serious” and argued that less than 15 years “cannot guarantee” Badzinski will not victimize another child. . The defense asked for a five-year prison sentence.

“(The victim) will face the trauma of recognizing that she was exploited at a very young age, with memories of not only sending pictures of herself exposed and vulnerable, but receiving pictures of a man more than eight times her age fondling himself, urinating and generally engaging in rude behavior that was well beyond his ability to comprehend,” Overbeck wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Badzinski’s lawyers submitted a sentencing memorandum describing him as a “deeply lonely man in crisis” after the recent death of his wife, arguing that he was desperate for company. They say he sent thousands of dollars to mail-order brides or romance scams that never materialized, and that his conversations with the girl were similar to the ones he had with the women he was talking to around the same time. They say there was digital evidence that the girl had been talking to other men and she had already taken the photo of her private parts when Badzinski first messaged her.

“The evidence seized in this case clarifies the point: only two of the images found on his phone can be characterized as child pornography (both from the incident in question) because Mr. Badzinski was not on these apps for that type of content or any other content. . explicit conversations involving minors,” the defense sentencing memorandum reads.