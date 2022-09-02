A ‘back to school’ moment for your finances

This article is the last part of the FTs Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign

The start of the academic year has always been a time when I schedule some time for financial planning — and given winter’s approaching, maybe you should too.

In recent years, this process has been positively tinged with the smell of fresh notebooks. Approaching the halfway point of the tax year is a good time to evaluate the investment performance of your Isa and pensions, adjust your budget and verify that your savings goals are on track.

This year, however, you may be feeling foreboding. There is even more political and financial uncertainty than usual, and we are dealing with rising inflation, rising bills and volatile markets.

More than ever, colleagues from the FT editors stop by my desk to ask questions about their personal finances. The three most common topics? Energy bills, mortgage interest and pension worries.

With suppliers starting to increase monthly direct debits, providing regular meter readings is a must, as is understanding your household’s power consumption and what you could do to manage it.

People who live in historic buildings will be shocked, as their homes are likely to be the most energy inefficient. Higher prices, however, will “pay back” the investment of installing solar panels (let me know if this is something you’re considering).

In a double feat of planning ahead, my stepdaughter’s Christmas present from us will have “smart” radiator valves in her house that are compatible with her Hive app.

Rising utility bills can add hundreds to your monthly costs, but so can rising interest rates as you move into refinancing.

The best advice for future planning? Know the date your current fix expires and look for a new deal six months in advance (it’s possible to lock in a rate in advance).

If you’re considering paying to break your current solution and get a new one, I’ve gotten great feedback from readers about the free calculator on the Nous.co app I mentioned recently that helps make a cost comparison.

Needless to say, all these things are going to take a much bigger bite out of our budgets in the future.

The record credit card loan numbers we’re seeing show how many people are already using debt to plug holes in their budgets. For some, the solution may mean cutting back on what you regularly set aside in savings and investments.

This is never a decision to be taken lightly, especially if you’re considering cutting your retirement contributions as you’ll miss out on employer benefits and tax credits.

One exercise you may find helpful is cash flow planning – a tool loved by financial planners. For the coming months, consider the likely increases in your cost of living and major expenses (such as Christmas and the January tax bill) and then see how your budget could absorb the shock.

Finally, many will be concerned about the long-term impact on their investment goals.

Charlotte Ransom, founder of Netwealth, says the main question her clients ask is: will I have enough to retire?

“People want to understand the impact of rising inflation, higher spending and current low investment returns on their likely retirement pot,” she says. Many are not only working longer, but are also weighing how much they can afford to help adult children with gifts of money.

At a time when there are so many questions about our finances, I’ll be asking a few more this Saturday on the FT Weekend Festival for the purpose of FT Flicthe campaign for financial literacy and inclusion.

We all need to get to grips with our finances, and fostering financial literacy is a goal we can all support.

Martin Wolf, our chief economics commentator, will be one of the participants in a personal finance quiz (if you’re feeling well, you can bid to have lunch with one of us in the Flic Charity Auction).

Kraakprijs: a vintage FT egg cup from 1988, commemorating that year’s budget



If you can’t make it to the festival at Kenwood House Gardens in north London on Saturday, fear not. I came up with this mini quiz for readers at home and have two prizes from FT’s archive to inspire your budgeting efforts.

The Financial Times egg cup was (we think) a gift to subscribers in the 1980s. Its pinstriped arms include a copy of the March 1988 FT with former Chancellor Nigel Lawson’s budget speech on the front page.

One of the most controversial in history, Lawson announced massive tax cuts (sound familiar?) that eventually preceded a massive inflation spiral — something to think about when cracking open your breakfast egg!

For a chance to win one, please answer the following questions and avoid a tiebreaker.

Question one: Starters Jack and Sarah take out a £300,000 repayment mortgage with a 40-year term. Assuming an interest rate of 4 percent, if they each £100 overpaid each month, how much sooner? could they pay it off? A = About 11 years earlier B = about 9.5 years earlier C = About 7 years earlier Question two: Currently, about 20 percent of students in England and Wales are expected to repay their student loans in full. After rule changes in 2023, how many students? are predicted repay in full? A = 25% B= 40% C = 55% Question three According to fuel poverty charity CAP UK, when the October price cap comes into effect, how long would a £49 emergency fuel top-up coupon last last for the average customer on a prepayment meter? A = One week B = A weekend C = One day tie breaker: What is the thing you wish you had known about money when you were younger, and why? Send the completed entries to money@ft.com and mark your email as “reader contest”. The deadline is Sunday September 11th and then the usual FT competition rules will apply.

I’ll reveal the answers (and winners) in my next FT Money column on Saturday, September 24. Yes, readers, despite my love for future planning, I’m about to embark on the worst-timed vacation in history. But when I come back, we’ll have a new prime minister, plus new energy relief measures and possibly some tax policies to chew on together.

Claer Barrett is the consumer editor of the FT: claer.barrett@ft.com; Twitter @Claerb; Instagram @Claerb