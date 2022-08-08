A baby has been found dead at house in Doonside in Western Sydney

A nine-month-old baby has been found dead in a house in western Sydney, sparking a police investigation.

NSW Police officers were called just after 10am Monday to check on the wellbeing of residents in the Doonside suburban property.

The baby was unresponsive and could not be resuscitated by paramedics.

Police have cordoned off the area while forensic teams investigate and detectives talk to the parents.

Forensic police in Doonside on Monday (pictured) after a nine-month-old baby died