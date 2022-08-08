WhatsNew2Day
A baby has been found dead at house in Doonside in Western Sydney

Horror when a nine-month-old baby is found dead in a house in western Sydney while the police talk to the parents

  • A nine-month-old baby tragically passed away on Monday in Western Sydney
  • Police were called to the Doonside property at 10am to check on residents
  • Area has been cordoned off while detectives talk to parents

Published: | Updated:

A nine-month-old baby has been found dead in a house in western Sydney, sparking a police investigation.

NSW Police officers were called just after 10am Monday to check on the wellbeing of residents in the Doonside suburban property.

The baby was unresponsive and could not be resuscitated by paramedics.

Police have cordoned off the area while forensic teams investigate and detectives talk to the parents.

More to follow.

Forensic police in Doonside on Monday (pictured) after a nine-month-old baby died

Detectives cordoned off the property and spoke to the parents (pictured)

