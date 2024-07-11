A 75-year-old serial killer who decapitated seven women and a girl after murdering his grandparents appears before the California parole board seeking freedom

One of the country’s most notorious serial killers has been denied release after failing to appear before the California parole board.

Edmund Kemper, nicknamed the “College Student Killer,” murdered his grandparents, six young female college students, as well as his own mother and her friend in the 1970s.

A state panel on Tuesday denied the 75-year-old’s request for parole after the infamous killer failed to show up for a hearing, the court said. KSBW.

During the parole hearing, Santa Cruz District Attorney Jeff Rosell said Kemper is one of the country’s most depraved serial killers and has not received treatment for the past 51 years.

“He’s basically ignoring the issue because he doesn’t care. He doesn’t respect it,” Rosell said. “I would say he’s more dangerous now than he was then (at his last parole hearing seven years ago).”

His cousin Patricia Kemper attended the hearing to represent the victims and pleaded with the board to keep him behind bars.

“The murders have torn our extended family apart,” Patricia said. “He loves to kill. He loves to kill people. Particularly women.”

Kemper has been denied parole eight times previously, but will be eligible again in 2013 at the age of 82.

He murdered his grandparents when he was 15, in August 1964. He first shot his grandmother Maude Kemper in the head at their California home. When his grandfather came home later, he shot him, too.

Kemper served five years in the hospital for killing his grandparents and was then released to live with his mother, Clarnell Strandberg.

His infamous murder spree began in May 1972, when he kidnapped two Fresno State University students, Mary Ann Pesce and Anita Luchessa, and killed them.

He then took them home and photographed them naked before dismembering them. He performed a sexual act on their skulls.

His next victim came four months later, when he murdered 15-year-old Aiko Koo in September 1972, and then 18-year-old Cindy Schall in January 1973.

Four weeks later, he murdered Rosalind Thorpe, 23, and Alison Liu, 20, and had sex with their corpses before mutilating their bodies.

Kemper’s murder spree came to an end when he killed his mother and best friend, Sally Hallett, in April 1973.

He murdered his mother, cut off her head and used it as a target for throwing darts.He then lured Hallett into the house, where he strangled her and fled.

When he called the police and told them what he had done, they didn’t believe him at first.

He attempted to claim insanity at his trial, but in November 1973 he was convicted of eight murders and sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

The horror film American Psycho alludes to Kemper when Patrick Bateman’s character, played by Christian Bale, utters the same lines as Kemper when questioned by the police: “When I see a pretty girl walking down the street, I think two things. Part of me wants me to take her out, talk to her, be really nice and sweet and treat her right.”

When asked what the other side thinks, he replied: “What would your head look like on a stick.”

Kemper is also the inspiration behind the film The Silence of the Lambs and a key player in the hit Netflix show Mindhunter.